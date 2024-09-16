More than 1,400,000 doses of vaccines against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), scientifically recognised as the leading cause of more than 90% of cervical cancer, arrived in Angola today for the immunisation of girls aged 9 to 12, as part of the national strategy for prevention and protection against cervical cancer.

In the next few days, another batch is expected to arrive to complete the 2.2 million doses of vaccines needed to guarantee the immunisation of around 2,136,000 girls between the ages of 9 and 12 throughout the country.

According to Angola’s Minister of Health, Dr Silvia Lutucuta, “Vaccination to prevent cervical cancer represents a commitment by the Angolan Executive to protect the health and future of our girls, guaranteeing generations free of this preventable disease, in line with the Global Strategy for the Elimination of this disease by 2050, thus contributing to a healthier and more economically sustainable population”.

“This is a unique opportunity to protect future generations from a devastating disease. Let’s join forces and ensure that all girls in Angola, regardless of where they live, receive this life-saving vaccine”.

Figures from the Angolan Cancer Control Institute reveal that in Angola, 915 cases of cervical cancer were treated in 2022 alone, around 17 per cent of all cancer cases. Furthermore, the health authorities estimate that the actual incidence of cervical cancer cases in the country is probably even higher due to diagnostic limitations.

The Acting Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Angola, Dr Zabulon Yoti, said that the vaccine against cervical cancer is a crucial tool for protecting girls and building healthier future generations and emphasising that “By guaranteeing vaccination, the Angolan government is taking a significant step towards ensuring that Angolan girls grow up in a world where cervical cancer is a preventable disease, not a death sentence”.

“Now is the time to unite and support the initiatives underway to vaccinate our girls, drastically reduce the incidence of cervical cancer and build a healthier future for the Angolan population”.

Cervical cancer is a severe public health problem that affects five times more and kills seven times more African women than women in developed countries. The WHO estimates that around 117,300 women in Africa are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year, and more than 76,000 die from the disease.

These figures underline the urgency of effectively combating this public health problem, which the Angolan government has boldly embarked on by acquiring CECOLIN vaccines, manufactured by the INOVAX laboratory, to immunise 2,136,000 girls and adolescents in the coming weeks.

This vaccine has been pre-qualified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is considered highly effective and safe, requiring just one dose to ensure lifelong protection. Worldwide, more than 50 million doses of the cervical cancer vaccine have been administered with no adverse reactions.

Antero Pina, UNICEF Representative in Angola, said, “The introduction of the vaccine against cervical cancer is another opportunity to transform the lives of adolescent girls”.

“This measure goes beyond the prevention of cervical cancer as it can promote other critical sexual and reproductive health interventions, thus making a further contribution to promoting and protecting the well-being of girls in Angola”.

In addition to procuring the vaccines, the government, with the support of its partners, is working to consolidate other aspects that are extremely important for the success of the cervical cancer vaccination campaign, including planning and financing, training health workers, logistics, advocacy, monitoring and supervision, and community mobilisation and involvement. The operation is budgeted at around 20,926,809 US dollars and involves vaccination in two phases: in schools and in the country’s communities.

For her part, the UNDP Resident Representative in Angola, Dr Denise António, said that the arrival of the vaccines for the Angolan government under the leadership of the Ministry of Health, through funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and with the support of UNDP Angola, reaffirms the government’s unwavering commitment to preventing cervical cancer in girls.

“By vaccinating these girls, we are safeguarding their future and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This milestone symbolises the strength of our joint commitment. It reflects the alignment of interests between the main partners involved, contributing to Angola’s National Development Plan 2023-2027 objectives and the 2030 Agenda”.

The arrival of cervical cancer vaccines in Angola represents a significant milestone in the government’s goals for the population’s health and the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.