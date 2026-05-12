The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2026 conference and exhibition will once again host a dedicated pre-conference on September 8 in Luanda, ahead of the main event taking place from September 9–10. This strategic platform sets the technical and regulatory foundation for high-level discussions shaping Angola’s upstream and midstream investment landscape.

Featuring a series of in-depth presentations and workshops, the pre-conference runs from 09:00 to 18:00 and is designed to deliver targeted knowledge exchange through technical sessions and networking engagements. The program aligns closely with Angola’s objective of attracting approximately $70 billion in oil and gas investment over the next five years, setting the stage for conversation and deals-signings during the main conference agenda.

The pre-conference program emphasizes subsurface imaging and structural analysis across Angola’s most prospective basins, including the Lower Congo, Kwanza, Benguela and Namibe. Discussions will focus on unlocking pre-salt reservoirs, improving seismic clarity beneath complex salt formations and advancing exploration strategies in frontier and mature acreage.

In parallel, the pre-conference will address licensing opportunities and regulatory frameworks under Angola’s multi-year strategy lead by the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency. Insights into the 2025/2026 licensing rounds will highlight offshore and onshore block availability, marginal field opportunities and progress under the Permanent Offer Program.

Fiscal competitiveness will form a central theme, with sessions benchmarking Angola’s evolving terms against global standards. Recent reforms – including reduced petroleum income tax rates, lower royalties for mature assets and increased cost recovery ceilings – have repositioned Angola as a more attractive destination for capital-intensive deepwater and gas projects.

The pre-conference also places strong emphasis on local content development and procurement optimization. With local participation reaching approximately 12% in 2025 and a national target of 20% by 2027, discussions will explore strategies to expand domestic capacity, strengthen supply chains and increase value retention within Angola’s energy economy.

Digital transformation is another core pillar of the program, reflecting the sector’s shit toward data-driven operations. Topics include the integration of AI-enabled systems, real-time monitoring of offshore assets, centralized data infrastructure and the modernization of regulatory oversight through digital platforms to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The structure of the day combines invitation-only networking sessions, in-depth technical workshops and targeted discussions on institutional strengthening. It concludes with a networking cocktail designed to facilitate deal-making and partnership building ahead of the main conference and exhibition.

The value of the pre-conference is underscored by outcomes of the 2025 edition, which delivered early insights into licensing rounds, supported multiple deal signings during the main event and introduced new engagement formats connecting local entrepreneurs with international investors and operators.

With participation expected from regulators, investors and technical experts across the energy value chain, the AOG 2026 pre-conference offers a focused environment to assess opportunities, understand regulatory direction and position for upcoming projects. Attendance is limited and demand is high. With slots filling up quickly, stakeholders are encouraged to secure their place at the AOG 2026 pre-conference to access critical insights and engage with key decision-makers shaping Angola’s next phase of energy growth.