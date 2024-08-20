TotalEnergies is deploying a multi-year energy strategy in Angola – which includes the $850-million Begonia field development – while ExxonMobil could inject as much as $15 billion into the Namibe Basin following commercial success at recent discoveries. In total, an investment pipeline of $60 billion is projected for the country over the next five years, signaling a strong commitment by International Oil Companies (IOCs) to develop Angola’s oil and gas prospects.

To provide direct insight into Angola’s oil and gas project portfolio, the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – taking place October 2-3 in Luanda – will feature a series of In-Conversation with sessions. These on-stage discussions will bring together Angola's leading oil and gas operators – including TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Azule Energy, Etu Energias and Sonangol – and provide a unique platform for candid dialogue on the future of oil and gas development in the country.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Angola will complete the privatization of its national oil company (NOC) Sonangol by 2026. The process aims to strengthen the company’s financial and operational capacity, while consolidating its position as a major project developer in Angola’s oil and gas industry. Leveraging over 60 years of experience, Sonangol is driving a strong slate of projects in partnership with IOCs and regional operators. An In-Conversation with session at AOG 2024 will provide insight into the opportunities that privatization offers the NOC, as well as unpack Sonangol’s investment strategy and upcoming projects across upstream and downstream sectors.

With a 26% market share in Angola, energy major Chevron is driving low-carbon oil and gas projects in Angola. The company expects production to start on its $300-million Sanha Lean Gas Connection Project in Q4 2024. Providing feedstock for the Angola LNG facility, the project involves the development of a platform that ties into the existing Sanha Condensate complex. Additionally, Chevron signed a production sharing agreement in 2023 to manage operations within the Block 14/23 concession area on the maritime border of Angola and the DRC. At AOG 2024, Chevron will offer insight into its low-carbon projects in Angola, as well as opportunities in natural gas.

TotalEnergies reached FID on its Kaminho Deepwater Development in Block 20/11 earlier this year. Representing the first large deepwater development in the offshore Kwanza Basin, the project is set to commence in 2028 with a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). Comprising the Cameia and Golfinho fields, the project is being developed in partnership with Sonangol and Malaysia’s Petronas. TotalEnergies is expected to provide an update on its multi-year energy strategy in Angola during an on-stage interview at AOG 2024. The session will delve into the company’s deepwater projects, upcoming oil developments and future-oriented approach to oil and gas investment in Angola.

International energy company Azule Energy will start production at both the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development and the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields in 2026. Having recently signed risk service contracts for Blocks 46, 47 and 18/15, the company is committed to increasing production while spearheading non-associated gas projects. During AOG 2024, Azule Energy will speak to the impact of these developments on the country’s energy matrix and future investment plans in the market.

Operator of Block 15 – one of Angola’s golden blocks, home to 18 commercial discoveries and 20 years of production – ExxonMobil aims to maximize output at existing assets to mitigate natural production declines. The company announced a discovery at the Likember-01 research well in 2024 – the first well of Angola’s incremental production initiative. Seeking play-opening finds in the Namibe Basin, ExxonMobil will provide a project update during AOG 2024. The In-Conversation with session will delve into opportunities in incremental production, frontier markets in Angola and innovative drilling.

Etu Energias – Angola’s largest private indigenous oil producer – is gradually strengthening its asset portfolio in-country. The company plans to make an Initial Public Offering in 2026, improving its capacity to acquire licenses. By 2025 and 2030, the operator plans to increase production to 50,000 bpd and 100,000 bpd, respectively. Etu Energias will provide insight into its strategies for increasing output during AOG 2024.

