Angola's oil and gas market presents compelling investment opportunities, enhanced by the 2025 Limited Tender offering ten exploration blocks in the Kwanza and Benguela basins. As sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest oil producer and a seasoned LNG exporter, Angola is poised to boost production and contribute to global energy security through new international partnerships.

As the country’s premier international oil and gas event, Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) offers a platform for heightened collaboration between Angola and its global counterparts. Delegations from the UK, Netherlands, the UAE, Brazil, the US, Europe, Australia and more are participating. Additionally, this year, a panel discussion titled Synergies through Collaboration: International Ventures in Africa’s Oil Sector will unpack strategic areas of cooperation. The session will delve into Angola-global trade, with speakers sharing insight into collaborative projects, attractive investment terms and opportunities.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Angola's oil industry, producing since the 1960s, has thrived on collaboration between Sonangol and international majors like ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Eni, bp (now Azule Energy), and Chevron. This partnership-driven approach will continue to fuel growth, with a $60 billion investment pipeline and upcoming projects cementing Angola's status as a global hydrocarbon hub.

The Agogo Integrated West Hub project – developed by Azule Energy – is on track for first production by 2026. The project features the development of a new production hub at Block 15/06 and will comprise the addition of an FPSO (https://apo-opa.co/3ytlHTv) with a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day (bpd). Additionally, the Kaminho deepwater project (https://apo-opa.co/4dfIAsz) – developed through a partnership comprising TotalEnergies, Petronas and Sonangol – expects first production by 2028. The project achieved FID this year and will feature an FPSO with a capacity of 70,000 bpd. Other major projects in the pipeline include the Quiluma and Maboquerio fields – Angola’s first non-associated gas project, developed by Azule Energy. The project expects first production by 2026 and will provide feedstock for the Angolan LNG plant.

Beyond IOCs participation, Angola is leveraging bilateral ties with neighboring countries and global counterparts to bolster trade and commerce. In recent months, Angola has signed a number of agreements with global counterparts, aiming to strengthen cooperation across various sectors of the economy. Angola and Timor Lester (https://apo-opa.co/4cikCf5) signed three agreements to enhance diplomatic cooperation and professional exchange in July 2024. An agreement was also signed between the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce (https://apo-opa.co/46GUjOp) and Industry and the Angola-IAE Chamber of Commerce in July 2024 to foster investment opportunities between the two countries. In June 2024, Angola signed 14 agreements with Ivory Coast (https://apo-opa.co/3LYzFQj), spanning the fields of mineral resources, oil and gas, agriculture, scientific research, health and tourism. Angola and South Korea are strengthening bilateral relations, with five MoU signed in May 2024. The agreements comprise a bilateral trade and investment framework as well as cooperative deals in energy and infrastructure.

On the back of heightened Angola-global collaboration, the Synergies through Collaboration: International Ventures in Africa’s Oil Sector panel discussion during AOG 2024 will serve as a foundation for future partnerships. Discussions will center around successful international ventures in Angola, opportunities for new investment and how Angola can support global energy security goals.

