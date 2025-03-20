In a significant move to tackle the cholera outbreak, over 20 data management professionals received specialized training in Luanda today. This initiative is part of the national effort to control and combat the devastating cholera epidemic.

Dr. Zabulon Yoti, WHO’s Acting Representative in Angola, emphasized the importance of this training, stating, “The Ministry of Health, with WHO’s support, in a joint effort from the Angola office and the WHO Hub in Berlin, is empowering data management experts with essential skills and knowledge. This is crucial for improving case mapping, strengthening our surveillance efforts, and significantly enhancing our response to the cholera outbreak.” The capacity built during the cholera response will be applied in all other areas, including strengthening data and information management component health systems.

“Effective data management is a cornerstone in our fight against cholera. Accurate surveillance and managing cases and deaths are vital for an evidence-based, efficient response,” Dr. Yoti added.

Health authorities are optimistic that the newly trained technicians are better equipped to perform their duties, contributing significantly to data management and surveillance in Luanda province, the epicenter of the cholera outbreak.

According to the National Director of Public Health, Dr. Helga Freitas, the trained technicians will strengthen data management, case detection, and analysis in the health units in Luanda province and help speed up the response to end the cholera outbreak. “Data management and strong surveillance efforts in response to the outbreak is a crucial component in defining and guiding the strategy and ensuring an effective response to the cholera outbreak, “she said.

Cholera remains a severe public health threat in Angola, particularly in densely populated urban areas. As of March 20, the country has reported over 7.950 cases and 298 deaths across 14 provinces, with a case fatality rate of 3.8%. Around 95% of all cases are reported from three adjacent provinces of Luanda, Bengo, and Icole e Bengo.

Luanda is the hardest hit province, accounting for 52% of all cases and deaths reported since the beginning of this outbreak. The high population density and inadequate sanitation conditions have accelerated the spread of the disease. Strengthening the cholera response in Luanda through data management and surveillance training is crucial for controlling the epidemic and safeguarding public health.

Rosa Agostinho, one of the technicians trained in Luanda, expressed her enthusiasm about the training, saying, “This is a fantastic opportunity to enhance my skills and contribute to improving health in Angola. By strengthening our technical abilities, we can ensure the effective collection, analysis, and use of cholera data, enabling a faster and more informed response to the epidemic.”

To combat cholera, WHO, alongside strategic partners like UNICEF, the Red Cross, and the World Bank, supports Angola by enhancing health professionals’ capacity, distributing water treatment solutions, implementing basic sanitation measures, mobilizing communities, and conducting vaccination campaigns.

Cholera, an acute diarrheal infection caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, is primarily transmitted through contaminated water or food. It can be prevented and controlled with timely treatment, adequate hygiene, sanitation, and vaccination. Urgent multisectoral efforts are essential to rapidly reduce the spread of cholera in Angola and overcome this concerning public health emergency.