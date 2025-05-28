Massimiliano Mignacca, Managing Director of independent hydrocarbon producer Ammat Global Resources, has joined the continent’s largest energy event – African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 - as a speaker. Taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, the event will showcase emerging investment opportunities across the continent’s most promising oil and gas markets. As a major upstream operator in the Republic of Congo, Ammat Global Resources is well-positioned to discuss strategic for unlocking the full potential of the country’s hydrocarbon market.

Focusing on optimizing oil and gas operations, Ammat Global Resources strives to boost oil production in the Republic of Congo. The company works closely with the country’s national oil company Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo to scale-up exploration, in line with national goals of reaching 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude production in the coming years. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Mignacca is expected to share insights into strategies for increasing production in the Republic of Congo, as well as ongoing drilling campaigns and future investment priorities.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Ammat Global Resources has been working towards optimizing operations at mature fields in the Republic of Congo. The company plans to kickstart a drilling campaign, designed to increase output by approximately 70% over the next five years. This builds on successful field optimization in recent months. Notably, in 2024, the company implemented a comprehensive development plan at the Loango and Zatchi fields, situated in the shallow waters of the country. The plan strives to improve the structural integrity of the asset platforms through maintenance and the replacement of key components. Since its implementation, Ammat Global Resources has seen a 75% increase in production capacity at the fields, with output rising from 4,000 bpd to 7,000 bpd.

At the Loango offshore field, the company revitalized three platforms in 2024. Operations at the field started in 2023, and since then, the company has launched a program to modernize the sea pipeline linking the field’s treatment platform to peripheral platforms. An environmental risk mitigation program – undertaken in partnership with other operators – is also being implemented at the field, as well as a campaign to replace outdated pumps and reactivate wells. The company also plans to revamp two additional platforms at the Zatchi field. Ammat Global Resources secured exploration and production permits for both fields in 2023.

Africa's energy sector is rapidly changing, and companies like Ammat Global Resources stand to dominate marginal field production with potential new investments in Angola, Gabon, Libya, Nigeria, Algeria, the Republic of Congo and others. While the company represents a relatively new upstream player, Ammat Global Resources has already played an instrumental part in supporting the Republic of Congo’s production goals. The company’s approach includes revitalizing existing assets by enhancing platform integrity and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, the company’s upcoming drilling campaign and field optimization is expected to unlock greater value from the country’s offshore assets. The company is increasing its production with low carbon solutions. Its new drilling campaigns and expansion is a significant milestone in our mission to make energy poverty history by supporting the Republic of Congo through sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Ammat Global Resources has a company strategy that respects the unique rights of local communities and continues to make great strides toward learning, developing relationships based on trust, and sharing benefits from its oil operations. As such, the company stands to be significant player in the near future. Insights shared at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will provide a snapshot of the opportunities available in the Republic of Congo.

“While a major oil producer, the Republic of Congo still offers significant growth opportunities for oil and gas operators. The country’s untapped exploration prospects continue to entice players, and companies such as Ammat Global Resources are making strides to unlock new discoveries in the country. With greater investment in exploration and production, the Republic of Congo stands to accelerate output and support regional fuel security,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.