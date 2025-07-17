Through American Tower’s Digital Communities program, the three-year partnership will provide technology-equipped spaces that offer digital literacy for youth, vocational training for adults, and access to healthcare services.



The initiative will benefit institutions such as vocational training centers, dispensaries, secondary schools and special schools, directly impacting over 50,000 beneficiaries.

ATC Kenya (www.AmericanTower.com/en-KE), a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure, and the Mawingu Foundation—the social impact arm of Mawingu Networks Limited—are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at bridging the digital divide across Kenya. This partnership will provide underserved and unserved communities with access to connectivity, digital learning materials, modern equipment, and essential digital skills.

This initiative will benefit a wide range of institutions including Vocational Training Centers (VTCs), dispensaries, secondary schools, special schools, and surrounding communities. The program is expected to directly impact more than 50,000 individuals over the life of the partnership.

Central to this effort is ATC’s Digital Communities program, which offers technology-equipped spaces that deliver digital literacy for youth, vocational and financial training for adults, and access to healthcare services. By combining this model with the Mawingu Foundation’s community reach and expertise, the partnership aims to foster inclusive development and equitable access to digital opportunities.

“At ATC Kenya, we are driven by our commitment to bridging the digital divide and by the belief that connectivity—especially in underserved and unserved areas—is essential to transforming lives and empowering communities,” said George Odenyo, CEO of ATC Kenya. “This is why partnerships with entities like the Mawingu Foundation are vital to achieving our vision of building a more connected Kenya.”

Mawingu CEO, Farouk Ramji, noted that “As Mawingu Foundation, we believe that closing the digital divide must start where the gap is widest, and this is in the heart of rural and peri-urban communities that we are dedicated to transforming. The Digital Communities initiative is proof that with the right partnerships, we can deliver meaningful, sustainable internet access where it matters most.”

The collaboration will focus on identifying and supporting institutions most in need, ensuring that digital tools and connectivity are accessible where they can make the greatest impact. By addressing educational disparities and promoting digital inclusion, the partnership is set to create lasting change across Kenya.

About ATC Kenya:

ATC Kenya is a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global telecommunications Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate.

ATC Kenya owns and operates over 4,200 telecommunications sites across the country, helping mobile network operators and other telecommunication providers confidently deliver communications connectivity to consumers throughout Kenya. For more information, visit: www.AmericanTower.com/en-KE

About Mawingu Foundation:

Mawingu Foundation is the philanthropic and community development arm of Mawingu, dedicated to bridging the digital divide in underserved regions of Africa. The Mawingu Foundation is committed to expanding access to meaningful internet connectivity, digital infrastructure, and learning tools that empower youth, educators, and community institutions.

Through strategic partnerships and on-the-ground initiatives, Mawingu Foundation focuses on enabling inclusive access to knowledge, opportunity, and innovation, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital age.