On October 18, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., The Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority. The two sides exchanged views on practical cooperation between China and Liberia, especially maritime cooperation.
Yin said that China will implement the maritime cooperation documents signed by the two sides during the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in accordance with the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote exchanges and cooperation in the maritime field between the two countries, and continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Liberia strategic partnership.
Cllr. Lighe expressed his willingness to work with China to promote China-Liberia maritime cooperation and deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.