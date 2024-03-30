On March 28, Ambassador Wang Xuekun attended the Signing Ceremony of Agreement on Sister Cities between Jinhua and Musanze. Other attendees includes Mr. Zhu Chonglie, the Secretary of Jinhua Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Nzabonimpa Emmanuel, the Executive Secretary of Rwanda Northern Province, and Nsengimana Claudien, the Mayor of Musangze.

Ambassador Wang congratulated Jinhua and Musanze on their establishing sister cities, and stressed that as the first sister cities between China and Rwanda, Jinhua and Musanze have started a new chapter of friendship and cooperation. The Chinese Embassy in Rwanda stands ready to promote the cooperation between the two cities, and benefit our two peoples.

Mr. Zhu Chonglie said, Jinhua looks forward to better industrial collaboration, closer trade relations and deeper cultural exchanges with Musanze.

Mr. Nsengimana Claudien said that the agreement will help two cities enhance mutual understanding and friendship, and build a brighter future.

he Jinhua delegation made a briefing on the China-Africa Economic, Trade and Cultural Forum, and the economic and social development of Dongyang City.

In the afternoon, Ambassador Wang attended the Signing ceremony of Agreement on Continued Cooperation in Building Luban Workshops and Vocational Education.