Veteran freedom fighter and member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohammed-Omar Mahmud, passed away on 14 July in Asmara at the age of 71.

Ambassador Mohammed-Omar, who joined the EPLF in 1976, was elected as a member of the Executive Committee and Secretary of the National Association of Eritrean Students at its founding congress held in Keren in 1978. He also served as head of the EPLF office in Syria from 1984 to 1987, and later as head of research at the EPLF’s Foreign Relations Department until 1991.

Following Eritrea’s independence, Ambassador Mohammed-Omar served his country and people with dedication as Eritrea’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. He also served as Eritrea’s non-resident Ambassador to various other countries.

Veteran fighter Ambassador Mohammed-Omar Mahmud is survived by his wife and two children.

The funeral service of Ambassador Mohammed-Omar will be held tomorrow at mid-day at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.