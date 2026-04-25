Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda


On April 24, Ambassador GAO Wenqi called on Ms. UMURUNGI Providence, Chairperson of Rwanda National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR). 

The two sides recognized that bounded by similar historical experiences, China and Rwanda are like-minded partners. The two sides will deepen exchanges, enhance mutual trust, step up pragmatic cooperation, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.