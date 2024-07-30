The Kenyan Marine Commando Unit (KMCU) has taken part in action-packed training exercises delivered by the UK Royal Marines, as part of a visit to Kenya by HMS LANCASTER, a British Royal Navy Frigate.

After Royal Marines from 42 Commando delivered training and practical demonstrations, Kenyan Marines-in-the-making took on the challenge of completing visit, board, search, and seizure exercises - tactics frequently used to counter piracy, terrorism, and smuggling.

These exercises are in addition to the basic training that the KMCU receive and show the UK and Kenya’s continued commitment to build a strong, capable, and adaptable Kenya Defence Forces as an anchor of regional stability and security.

The creation of the KMCU is a five-year partnership between the UK and Kenya to establish a self-sustaining training cycle through which the Kenyan Navy will be able to train their own Marine Commandos.

The KMCU made history in May 2023 when the first-ever cohort of Kenyan Marines completed a rigorous training programme which largely mirrors that undertaken by the Royal Marines.

The US Military have also played an integral role in the creation of the KCMU by ensuring this specialist and formidable force are equipped to the highest standard.

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, said:

It’s fantastic to see that the UK and Kenya have taken advantage of this opportunity to add serious value to the Kenyan Marines training programme – a great example of how our security partnership is making a real difference to Kenya’s military capacity and capability. Together, we’re going far - making Kenya, the UK, and the region safer and more secure.

Commander Chris Sharp Royal Navy, Commanding Officer HMS Lancaster (Port):

HMS Lancaster’s visit to Kenya is a fantastic opportunity for Lancaster’s Royal Marines to train and exercise boarding operations with the Kenyan Marine Commando Unit, contributing to the UK and Kenya’s joint commitment to improve regional stability and security.

HMS LANCASTER visited the Port of Mombasa for a short operational break from patrols and as part of Combined Task Force 150, where it has recently conducted drug busts and completed other maritime security serials. It will then return to her long-standing presence in the Gulf region, focussed on promoting peace and stability. Her visit to Mombasa provides an opportunity to demonstrate the close, historic relationship between the UK and Kenyan Armed Forces.

The UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership is an ambitious five-year agreement delivering mutual benefits for the UK and Kenya and keeping our people safe; it is underpinned by the Defence Cooperation Agreement that provides the framework for this training programme.