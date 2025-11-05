Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Mr.Ahmed Attaf, held talks on Wednesday at the ministry's headquarters with his Tunisian counterpart, Mr.Mohamed Ali Nafti.

For his part, Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad is visiting Algeria ahead of Thursday's tripartite meeting of neighboring countries on Libya.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss progress in various areas of fraternal relations and cooperation, which enjoy special attention from the two countries' leaders, President of the Republic Mr.Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his brother, President Mr.Kais Saied.

Both FMs emphasized the need to prepare for the 23rd Algeria-Tunisia Joint High Commission to achieve further progress and secure new gains in bilateral relations, partnership, and integration.

They also discussed several issues of common interest, particularly developments in their shared regional neighborhood.