The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, held a working meeting on Saturday in Madrid with his Spanish counterpart, Mr. José Manuel Albares Bueno.

This bilateral meeting is part of an official working visit by the Minister of State to the Kingdom of Spain.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed the state of cooperation and partnership between the two countries, exploring prospects for further momentum, particularly in the fields of energy, trade, investment, and transport, as well as judicial and consular cooperation.

On this occasion, both parties underscored the importance of the Spanish minister's upcoming visit to Algeria to prepare for the eighth session of the Algeria-Spain High-Level Meeting.

The two ministers also exchanged views on several international and regional issues of common interest, foremost among which are developments in the Sahel-Sahara region and shared challenges in the Euro-Mediterranean region.