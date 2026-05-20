Agility (https://Agility.com), a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses, announced that the Agility Logistics Park (ALP) (https://AgilityLogisticsParks.com) in Tema, Ghana has received EDGE Advanced certification for its energy- and resource-efficient green buildings. This brings the total number of EDGE Advanced-certified warehouses across the ALP network to 17, with certified facilities now present in every country where Agility Logistics Parks operates.

EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) is the global standard for energy-efficient buildings, a certification system overseen by the International Finance Corp. (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. Advanced EDGE certification requires a building to deliver a minimum reduction of 40% energy use, water use and embodied carbon in materials when benchmarked against standard local buildings.

ALP Ghana, a 160,000 SQM warehouse park, is located in the Tema Free Zone, adjacent to Tema port and the Ghana country capital Accra. The park provides international standard warehouse space to multinationals and local businesses. All five warehouses within the Ghana ALP have been certified as EDGE Advanced.

ALP’s EDGE Advanced warehouses in Accra provide average energy savings of 68%; water savings of 38% and utilize construction materials containing 63% less embodied carbon in materials, when compared with others in the market.

Charles Gassoub, Vice President – Agility Africa, said: “Achieving the EDGE Certificate demonstrates our commitment to developing energy- and resource-efficient facilities in line with global sustainability standards. This brings direct benefits to our customers, including reduced utility costs, improved operational efficiency, and alignment with their own ESG and sustainability objectives.”

Nathalie Kouassi Akon, IFC’s Ghana Division Director, also remarked on the achievement, stating “The EDGE Advanced certification of Agility Logistics Park in Tema demonstrates the strong momentum for green buildings in Ghana and the critical role the private sector plays in driving this transition. By significantly reducing energy and resource use, projects like this not only lower operating costs for businesses but also contribute to Ghana’s smart development goals and long-term economic resilience. IFC is proud to support partners like Agility in setting new standards for sustainable, high-quality industrial infrastructure in the region.

Agility Logistics Parks are secure, connected, 24/7 complexes with international-standard, high-quality warehouses, designed with advanced engineering and sustainability features. In addition to the 160,000 SQM park in Ghana, Agility Logistics Parks has a 470,000 SQM park in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; a 320,000 SQM facility in Maputo, Mozambique; a 270,000 SQM park in Lagos, Nigeria (under development); as well as the 270,000 SQM Yanmu East logistics park in Cairo, Egypt, part of a joint venture with Hassan Allam Utilities.

Agility Africa CEO Geoffrey White said: “Having each of our warehouse parks in Africa certified as EDGE Advanced is an integral part of our strategy to develop a network of secure and efficient warehouse parks across the Continent. The growing portfolio of Agility warehouse parks delivers an essential part of the fundamental infrastructure required for growth by both global and local businesses.

Providing international standard ready-built warehouses for companies to lease for storage, distribution, e-commerce, packaging, processing and light manufacturing makes it easier for businesses to expand or enter new markets, reducing their capital requirements and time it takes to market. Agility warehouse parks make African markets more bankable, attractive and competitive.”

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Billy Rayfield

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About Agility Logistics Parks:

Agility Logistics Parks is a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial real estate across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, providing scalable logistics and light industrial facilities in strategic locations. Agility Logistics Parks is part of Agility, a multi-business operator and long-term investor in sector-leading global businesses. Agility has a global footprint across six continents and 80+ countries, with a workforce of 70,000 employees.

Website: https://Agility.com