In anticipation of Africa's premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is thrilled to introduce Ruger as a headline artist for the Just Energy Transition Concert on October 16, 2023, at Cape Town's Cabo Beach Club. This exciting concert blends music and the energy sector, uniting individuals from diverse fields to celebrate progress towards a sustainable world.

Ruger, known for hit tracks like "Bounce," skyrocketed to fame with chart-topping success. His unique Afro-dancehall style combines Afrobeats and dancehall elements, shaping his distinct musical identity. Ruger's songs, including "Dior," have garnered millions of views and streams, showcasing his talent for crafting resonant hits.

As Ruger takes centre stage, his presence signifies more than just a captivating performance. His influence aligns perfectly with the AEC’s vision to encourage and engage youth participation at AEW. By having Ruger at the event, the AEC aims to inspire meaningful discussions about Africa's energy landscape, fostering empowerment and ownership among the youth.

“We are excited to feature Ruger at the Just Energy Transition Concert. This significant event aligns with AEW23's focus on prioritizing energy poverty, well-being, sustainability, industrialization, and championing free markets. Ruger's performance will undoubtedly bring his artistic brilliance to the atmosphere, inspiring young individuals to actively engage in the ongoing dialogue about a just energy transition in Africa. We invite all to join us in celebrating this remarkable fusion of music and energy discourse” states Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, African Energy Chamber advisory board member.

As participants eagerly anticipate AEW 2023, they can look forward to the vibrant energy and electrifying performance Ruger, and other artists, are set to bring to the stage, creating an unforgettable experience that that resonates with the event's mission of driving sustainable energy solutions and positive change. This concert provides an exclusive platform, inviting energy stakeholders and music enthusiasts to converge and engage in energy-related discussions. By intertwining music and the energy sector, the Just Energy Transition Concert carves a unique niche as an innovative venture.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss the opportunities across the continent’s energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit www.AECWeek.com