By Arnaud Bouraima, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer, Webb Fontaine (https://WebbFontaine.com/).

In the face of mounting global environmental challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, and increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) awareness, sustainable trade practices and supply chains have the potential to radically transform Africa’s economic future.

From green logistics to fair trade and circular economy principles, sustainable trade practices have a significant positive impact on global and local trade. In addition to environmental benefits, they enhance market competitiveness and open access to new markets that value a commitment to sustainability.

However, the transition to eco-friendly and sustainable supply chains is reliant on several factors, not least a significant investment in the infrastructure and technology needed to streamline port and customs operations and ensure a smooth entry of goods into the country in question. An understanding of the importance of digital transformation by governments and regulatory bodies is also a key factor in adopting digital solutions over more traditional manual systems.

African countries that understand and embrace these requirements are well on their way to laying the groundwork for sustainable trade practices.

As an example, the port of Cotonou in the West African country of Benin handles an average of 80 to 90 merchant vessels monthly. According to the African Development Bank (https://apo-opa.co/3MF9Kxi), Cotonou deals with 90 percent of the country’s international trade, serving up to 100 million consumers. In 2022, the port handled 12.5 million tonnes of goods, a figure that is predicted to almost double by 2038, reaching 23 million tonnes.

In a gesture of confidence, the recent extension of an €80 million loan (https://apo-opa.co/3MF9Kxi) by the African Development Bank for significant infrastructure upgrades will expand the port’s operations even further. Yet despite the vast and complicated operations of one of Africa’s busiest ports, Benin has jumped to 66th place on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (https://LPI.WorldBank.org/), an astonishing leap of approximately 100 places in just under a decade, positioning the country as West Africa’s key trade hub.

But this wasn’t always the case. High shipping costs, low efficiency, and poor logistical facilities threatened to stifle any hopes the port had of becoming a key trade route, despite the fact that the country is a crucial transit route for West Africa, connecting millions of people in the landlocked countries of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and the northern regions of Nigeria.

Technology is revolutionising trade practices

The solution? Leveraging technology to break through the complexities, inefficiencies, and obstacles impeding effective trade, and transform Benin into an economically competitive trade hub.

This is a story that replicates itself in trade ports along Africa’s entire coastline. Operators and customs entities are constantly looking for ways in which to alleviate the backlogs and delays caused by the high volumes flowing through these trade entry points, and digitisation, along with improved physical infrastructure, is proving to be an extremely effective solution. Partnerships and collaborations with specialist service providers hold the key to success.

The Webb Fontaine and Benin story

Backtracking from the current situation, and highlighting the importance of long-term public-private collaborations in modernising and streamlining trade landscapes, Webb Fontaine started working with Benin’s Ministry of Finance and Benin Control in 2017. Implementing a suite of innovative solutions including Webb Single Window, Webb Transit Tracking, Webb Valuation, Webb Ports, and Webb Customs, we are proud to be playing a pivotal role in transforming trade in the country.

Webb Single Window has been a game changer. It forms the basis of GUCE Benin, a digital platform with over 6,500 users in the logistics chain that facilitates import, export, and transit operations, and incorporates electronic payment via Paylican, Webb Fontaine’s official payments partner. Webb Single Window has also automated the processing of key administrative operations like issuing licenses and authorisations, overseeing currency exchange operations, managing exemptions, and communicating with tax services.

In practical terms, this means streamlining the process needed to get containers out of the port. Digitising processes to create efficiencies, using new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), reduces the time spent on clearance of goods, for both customs brokers and administrators. Benin now ranks as West Africa's top port and holds the third-highest rating in Africa behind Egypt and South Africa. Release times have been reduced by 30%, with a remarkable 50% of containers being released within only two days.

Along with operational efficiency at the ports themselves, economic growth is a key benefit. From digital skills development to higher revenues as a result of streamlined operations, technology is playing a crucial role. For example, reducing the clearance time from 47 days to only a few days allows for more cycles of importation, increasing tax revenue and creating a healthy economic cycle. This also attracts foreign direct investment, making the port more attractive for investors and traders.

However, the use of technology in port operations is just one aspect in a larger framework of sustainable trade. The resultant benefits, such as automated systems and data analytics have the potential to lead to more efficient operations, reduced emissions, and less waste, which are all key components of sustainable trade practices. For instance, quicker turnaround times not only reduce the carbon footprint of shipping and logistics operations, but they also reduce the need for extended storage, in turn decreasing energy consumption and waste.

Is Africa ready for sustainable and eco-friendly supply chains?

Despite the challenges faced by African countries, many are making great strides. Togo’s new container platform, Nigeria’s planned green port, Liberia’s green economy reforms – all are notable examples. Yet much still needs to be done to fully embrace the digital transformation journey, while at the same time addressing issues like infrastructure development.

All stakeholders have a role to play in implementing sustainable and eco-friendly trade practices and policies. African governments, for instance, can make a commitment to investing the funds and resources needed to create infrastructure that will support both trade and digital advancements, as well as support sustainability initiatives. The African Continental Free Trade Area can play a crucial role in developing a standardised approach to these issues, based on learnings from other countries on the continent.

Africa is a continent that has immense potential when it comes to creating and maintaining sustainable trade practices that will drive economic growth. The continent’s success stories demonstrate this, and serve as a call to governments, industry stakeholders, policymakers and the private sector to work together to find tangible solutions that will promote further growth and development. Webb Fontaine is already playing a crucial role in supporting Africa’s governments on their trade facilitation journeys, with specialised port technology that is securing customs revenue, mitigating trade fraud, and streamlining clearance times. In the same way, when all stakeholders collaborate and contribute to improvements in their respective areas, Africa’s economies will reap the collective rewards.