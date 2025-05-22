Powering AI data centres, accelerating large-scale solar projects and leading the global energy transition are just three of the critical topics up for debate at next month’s Africa Energy Forum (aef), kicking off for the first time in Cape Town, South Africa, 17–20 June 2025. Forum sponsor Sun Africa returns for the third consecutive year, a testament to its sustained commitment to powering Africa’s clean energy future.

For a full programme and to join the debate, visit: https://apo-opa.co/4k7ngcj

Under the theme of ‘Africa United’, and featuring hundreds of ministers, policymakers and executives from nations across the continent, the aef will spotlight the continent’s expanding ambition and the urgent drive to reshape its own energy future.

With South Africa now chairing the G20, the continent will gain a pivotal voice in global decision-making, making aef 2025 the launchpad for a bold message to the world: Africa knows what it needs, and it’s ready to lead.

This year’s aef will welcome a significant number of new companies participating for the first time, expanding the community of innovators and investors at the event. It will also host delegations from 33 countries, comprising head of state, ministers, regulators, and other public sector leaders from across the continent.

Confirmed speakers include the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, South Africa’s Minister of Electricity&Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu and Noureddine Yassaa, Algeria’s Secretary of State for Renewable Energies.

The high-level line-up also features the current Senegalese candidate for the Presidency of the African Development Bank, Amadou Hott, plus senior ministers and policy makers from Liberia, Ghana, Malawi, Zambia, Guinea-Bissau, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Madagascar.

This year’s aef will focus on how the private sector can help move from ambition to implementation on Mission 300, connecting power to 300 million people by 2030. And, as demand surges from commercial and industrial sectors, the aef will also unpack the infrastructure, investment, and regulatory models needed to keep pace.

Grounded in Ubuntu, the African philosophy of shared humanity, the event will call for a global energy transition that is cooperative, equitable, and Africa-led.

“Something urgent has to be achieved as we simply cannot have another 10 woeful years of investment into projects. No more [time] can pass with one side saying we “we need guarantees” and the other side saying, “we can’t afford guarantees.” Time is THE DETERMINING FACTOR holding energy access back and this needs to change. Now is the time for Africa to unite behind common goals and common infrastructure!” Simon Gosling, Managing Director, EnergyNet



“The future of African power infrastructure starts with Sun Africa, and the conversation about Africa’s energy future continues at the Africa Energy Forum. We are proud to be the Forum Sponsor of an event that will unite visionaries and unite people from across the continent.” – Adam Cortese, CEO, Sun Africa.

Bringing together community and sport, the 2025 edition of eaf also features the Africa Challenge Cup, a special evening of football at Cape Town’s iconic DHL Stadium. Four teams will face off in friendly matches under the floodlights, offering a chance for delegates, partners, and peers to connect in a spirited, relaxed setting alongside friends and family.

The Youth Energy Summit (YES!), held in parallel with aef, is expected to welcome more than 4,000 participants, making it one of the largest gatherings focused on youth engagement in the African energy sector. Many companies are supporting the initiative not just as sponsors, but as active partners in youth participation across the continent. These include the DBSA, Nedbank, Pele Green Energy, Seriti Green, Siemens Energy, Genesis, and others from the energy and mining sectors.

Notes:

The main sponsors at this year’s aef include Sun Africa, AKSA, Red Rocket, Globeleq, Nedbank and the World Bank. See https://apo-opa.co/3ZrUw5E

Lead sponsors at this year’s aef include the Africa Development Bank, AMEA Power, the British International Investment, BCG, EDF, Engie, the European Investment Bank, GE Vernova, Infinity Power, Standard Bank, Synergy Consulting and TotalEnergies. See https://apo-opa.co/3ZrUw5E

About the Africa Energy Forum (aef):

The Africa Energy Forum (aef) is taking place in the Cape Town International Convention Centre, South Africa, 17-20 June 2025.

The event is the continent’s leading platform for energy sector stakeholders to collaborate, invest, and accelerate progress. In its 27th year, the aef brings together governments, developers, investors, and innovators to drive real-world solutions in energy access and sustainability.

See https://www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com/