The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) Prize Competition, a flagship philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy, is proud to announce the Top 10 Finalists of 2025 following the highly contested Semi-Finals held in Dakar, Senegal on 10–11 September 2025.

Selected from a pool of nearly 32,000 applications across the continent, the Top 20 Semi-Finalists advanced through multiple rigorous rounds of evaluation, including the Top 50 Round 2 interviews, extensive due diligence, and live pitch sessions before a distinguished panel of judges in Dakar.

From this highly competitive group, the Top 10 Finalists have now been chosen, representing Africa’s most innovative and resilient entrepreneurs and embodying the spirit of ingenuity and impact that ABH celebrates each year.

“Our Top 10 Finalists embody the best of African entrepreneurship—visionary leaders building bold, scalable businesses that create meaningful social and environmental impact. Their journeys showcase the ingenuity, grit, and diversity of Africa’s entrepreneurial talent, from healthtech and agritech to fintech, education, and sustainability. We are thrilled to see them advance to Kigali for the Grand Finale, where they will not only compete for funding but also inspire millions across the continent with their stories of resilience and innovation.” — Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Africa Managing Director, ABH

This year’s Semi-Finals marked a milestone: the first time ABH was hosted in a francophone country and the first in Senegal, underscoring the nation’s growing influence as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

With Senegal’s GDP growth at 8.6% and its upcoming role as host of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the first on African soil, Dakar provided an inspiring stage for the competition.

The 2025 Top 10 Finalists are:

Wyclife Onyango – BuuPass (Kenya) – Transport / Digital Ticketing Siny Samba – Le Lionceau (Senegal) – FoodTech / Infant Nutrition Mukasahaha Diane – DIKAM Ltd (Rwanda) – Textiles / Women&Youth Empowerment Baraka Chijenga – Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa Limited (Tanzania) – AgriTech / Food Security Janet Kuteli – Fortune Credit Limited (Kenya) – FinTech / Microfinance Diana Orembe – NovFeed (Tanzania) – AgriTech / Biotech Abraham Mbuthia – Uzapoint Technologies Limited (Kenya) – SME Tech / Digital Tools Gohar Said– Suplyd (Egypt) – FoodTech / Supply Chain Adriaan Kruger – nuvoteQ (South Africa) – HealthTech / Digital Solutions Jean Lobe Lobe – Waspito (Cameroon) – HealthTech / Telemedicine

These Heroes will now move on to the 7th ABH Grand Finale in Kigali, Rwanda on 12–13 December 2025, where they will compete for their share of US$1.5 million in grant funding. The Grand Prize winner will take home US$300,000, while each of the other finalists will receive at least US$100,000, along with access to mentorship, storytelling opportunities, and global networks to accelerate their growth. Interested attendees are encouraged to sign up for the Africa’s Business Heroes newsletter in order to receive news when registration opens up.

The judging panel for the Semi-Finals included Hasan Haidar (Managing Director, PlusVC), Moulaye Taboure (CEO&Founder, ANKA, and former ABH Top 10 Hero), and Jason Pau (Vice President, Alibaba Group and Executive Director, Jack Ma Foundation). Together, they evaluated candidates on innovation, impact, scalability, and leadership, narrowing the field from 20 to 10.

“As a former ABH Top 10 Hero, I know the transformative power of this platform. Returning as a judge is a true honor, and I am thrilled to congratulate this year’s Top 10 finalists. Their innovation, resilience, and impact are inspiring, and I look forward to welcoming them into the ABH community and supporting them as they scale their businesses and shape Africa’s entrepreneurial future,” said Moulaye Taboure, CEO and Founder of ANKA, and the first ABH alumnus to serve as a judge.

The event was made possible thanks to the support of Alibaba Philanthropy and Senegalese sponsors Wave, Sonatel, and InTouch Group, alongside outreach partners including Haske Ventures, Impact Hub Dakar, SenStartup, Seedstars, and African Leadership University (ALU).

Now in its 7th edition, the ABH Prize Competition continues to celebrate and empower Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs, amplifying their impact across the continent.

