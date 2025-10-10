In a move that underscores the growing importance of cross-continental collaboration in the digital economy, Equatorial Guinean economist and author Oscar Nchaso has been appointed Ambassador for Africa and China by the Madrid Capital FinTech Cluster (MAD FinTech). The designation reinforces his long-standing commitment to building strategic connections between continents and complements his current responsibilities at Foro ECOFIN, where he represents the organization across both regions.

The appointment comes at a time when the lines between technology, finance, and policy are increasingly blurred — and when emerging economies are repositioning themselves not merely as recipients of innovation, but as active contributors to the global financial narrative. Representatives from MAD FinTech and Foro ECOFIN highlighted Nchaso’s “exceptional ability to connect people and build bridges of understanding,” describing him as a leader whose influence extends beyond borders and institutions.

Until recently, MAD FinTech’s footprint in Africa had been limited to partnerships with Moroccan financial entities and participation in a few entrepreneurship events. Nchaso’s ambassadorship signals a turning point: the beginning of a new phase of structured cooperation designed to weave together the financial and innovation ecosystems of Europe, Africa, and Asia. This expanded vision — which looks ahead to 2026 and beyond — aims to transform the cluster’s role from a European hub into a global connector for sustainable and inclusive digital growth.

A business economist, consultant, and founder of XAPIENS, Dreams Hub, and Africanian News, Nchaso’s career is defined by a rare blend of African pragmatism, European perspective, and deep ties with Asia. From Malabo to Madrid, Beijing to Washington, his work has consistently focused on creating meaningful intersections between innovation and opportunity. Recognized as one of Africa’s 50 Digital Champions in 2020 and serving as one of Ambassador of AfriLabs — the continent’s largest network of innovation hubs — Nchaso has emerged as one of the most articulate advocates for Africa’s innovation ecosystem and its integration into the global economy.

For AfriLabs, which connects more than 500 technology and innovation hubs across 53 countries, Nchaso’s appointment is more than a personal accolade; it is a strategic extension of Africa’s digital diplomacy. By occupying a key role within MAD FinTech, he positions AfriLabs — and, by extension, Africa’s innovators — at the forefront of transcontinental financial cooperation. His role opens new pathways for investment, knowledge exchange, and collaboration that link Madrid’s fintech ecosystem, Africa’s entrepreneurial dynamism, and China’s technological capacity.

Speaking after his appointment, Nchaso described the role as “an opportunity to bridge not only continents, but also mindsets — to move Africa from an aid-based narrative to one defined by innovation, value creation, and self-determination.” Through initiatives such as Dreams Hub in Equatorial Guinea and Africanian News, his message has been consistent: Africa’s growth depends on its ability to tell its own story and to design its own tools of progress.

As part of his new mandate, Nchaso is expected to work on initiatives that bring together capital, technology, and talent across continents. His focus will include facilitating access to European and Asian investment for African-led projects in sectors such as energy, fintech, and sustainable infrastructure; promoting inclusive financial solutions that expand access to digital payments and microfinance; and encouraging the creation of cross-border innovation programs that support young entrepreneurs and the regulatory frameworks that empower them.

For Salvador Molina, President of Foro ECOFIN and MAD FinTech, the appointment “reaffirms Madrid’s role as a bridge between continents and as a laboratory for the future of global cooperation.” He described it as “a decisive step toward transforming collaboration into tangible growth — economic, technological, and human.”

From a broader perspective, Nchaso’s appointment reflects the shifting center of gravity in global innovation. As Africa’s startup ecosystems mature and continental networks like AfriLabs continue to expand, the continent is increasingly seen not as a periphery, but as a catalyst for the next wave of digital transformation. Through figures like Nchaso — equally at ease in the boardrooms of Europe, the innovation labs of Africa, and the corridors of Asia — that transformation gains both structure and voice.

In the intricate geometry of global cooperation, Oscar Nchaso’s new role symbolizes the emergence of a triangular partnership between Africa, Europe, and China — one built on innovation, inclusion, and mutual respect. It is not only a recognition of individual leadership, but also a signal that the world’s financial and innovation ecosystems are, at last, beginning to speak the same language.