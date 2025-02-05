On Wednesday 29th January 2025, the African Union (AU) (www.AU.int) and the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) formalized its long-standing partnership in promoting Africa's creative and cultural industries, particularly in the field of music. This MoU aims to strengthen the already existing partnership since 2014 when AFRIMA launched its first Award ceremony that honours exceptional African musical talents and the promotion of African music at the international stages.

Over the years our collaboration has achieved enormous success together, especially in implementing the Revised AU Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries and upholding the principles of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance; organizing the 2020 "Stronger Together’’ online concert for the COVID-19 Response Fund; and advocating for key AU initiatives towards Agenda 2063 as Africa’s premier Intergovernmental Organization and Africa’s premier music awards platform, respectively.

H.E. Amb. Minata Samate Cessouma, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, underscored that, with the signing of this MoU, the AUC and AFRIMA reaffirm their dedication to nurturing African musical talent, expanding opportunities for all artists, and leveraging music as a tool for integration, social cohesion and economic transformation. "This agreement signifies a new chapter in our collaboration, ensuring that African music continues to flourish, uplift communities, and contribute to the well-being of artists and the continent's development agenda." Amb. Cessouma stated.

Mike Dada, President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed collaboration, extending appreciation to current and former AU Commissioners for their visionary leadership, overwhelming support and dedication to the course of Africa’s creative industry. "This partnership represents a significant milestone and a great step forward in our shared mission to elevate African music and culture on the global stage. Looking forward to the continued growth of this partnership for the benefit of our continent.’’ Mr. Dada indicated.

