The global demand for rare earth elements (apo-opa.co/3FI1pbZ) is projected to increase four-fold by 2030, driven by the energy transition and increasing investments in industrialization. African nations rich in rare earth minerals are accelerating exploration and production efforts to capitalize on this growth. With up to eight rare earth projects set for commissioning across the continent by 2029 - boosting Africa’s share of the global supply chain to 10% - the upcoming African Mining Week will spotlight opportunities across the rare earth value chain.

Africa’s rare earth sector remains largely untapped, thereby attracting the interest of global project developers eager to unlock its full potential. South African asset manager Novare, for example, signed a R1.8 billion agreement (apo-opa.co/3E9EG8f) in February 2025 with American firm ReElement Technologies to develop a rare earth refining and battery manufacturing facility. ReElement will contribute its refining technology while Novare will provide funding for the value addition initiative, with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

In Namibia, the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security and Namibia Critical Metals (apo-opa.co/427nfNI) completed a production pilot for the Lofdal Project, one of only two xenotime-type heavy rare earth deposits currently under development worldwide. Meanwhile, in Angola, Pensana (apo-opa.co/43A3nW0) secured an $80 million loan from Absa Bank Limited in January 2025 to expedite the rollout of the Longonjo Project, which is expected to supply 5% of the world’s magnet metal rare earths demand – essential for the development of wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Major investors are also making bold moves in Africa’s rare earth sector. Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates (apo-opa.co/3FJsOdC) have injected $537 million into exploration and mine development through mining startup KoBold Metals, further accelerating Africa’s rare earth ambitions. The funding will be directed toward rare earth mining ventures. Additionally, recognizing the strategic value of rare earths, multinational financial institution the African Development Bank proposed the development of the African Units of Account (AUA) (apo-opa.co/3FOTDxe) - a new currency backed by Africa’s critical mineral reserves, including rare earth elements. The initiative would help stabilize regional currency markets and attract more international investment in green energy projects, amidst the growing demand of critical minerals globally and Africa’s vast reserves.

The year 2025 continues to mark significant milestones in the growth of Africa’s rare earth sector, with the advancement of key projects (apo-opa.co/43uodGd) such as Phalaborwa and Steenkampskraal (South Africa), Makuutu (Angola), Ngualla (Tanzania) and Songwe (Malawi). Amid these developments, African Mining Week serves as a strategic platform for African regulators, industry stakeholders and global investors to engage in deal signings and forge partnerships, further solidifying Africa’s role in the global rare earth supply chain.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.