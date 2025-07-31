I bring you compliments from the board and management of African Peace Magazine UK (https://AfricanPeace.org).

On behalf of the Chairman Justice Suleiman Galadima, JSC, OFR, CFR (Rtd.) African Peace Magazine UK, humbly wish to specially invite you to attend the Hybrid and in person Award.

The African Peace Magazine UK, in conjunction with her strategic partners: Rethink Africa Foundation, African Fact Checkers, Centre for peace and Conflict management in Africa, African Right Watch Television Ltd and several others is set to host the 15th Edition of the prestigious African Peace Awards, it is scheduled to hold in London England with the theme “The Magic of Peace”.

African Peace Magazine UK, has been publishing for well over 15 years, and we are committed to promoting Peace, business networking, good governance and improved condition of living for Africans.

Established in 2009, African Peace Award is an international award presented annually to honor individuals and organizations in various fields that have made outstanding contributions toward the realization of a peaceful and harmonious world as envisioned in the Declaration for All Life on Earth. They are selected not only in recognition of their past achievements, but for their ongoing contribution to building a better future. www.AfricanPeaceAwards.com

African Peace Award is usually presented at a ceremony during the annual dinner and lecture, where the laureate takes center stage to deliver a commemorative address and receive a medal and a diploma together with a monetary prize.

In addition to this annual award, the Culture of Peace Special Award is presented occasionally to honor individuals and organizations in various fields that have notably contributed to spreading and fostering a Culture of Peace around the world.

The event is designed to host business, political, and diplomatic leaders. It is set to have in attendance, policy makers and think-tanks on Africa and Africa related issues.

The African Peace Awards 2025 seeks to honor persons, institutions, organization, governments and others whose actions, and efforts have in one way improved or contributed to peace keeping and conflict management in Africa as well as improving the lives of Africans.

The African Peace brand has noted that Peace promotion and conflict management in any society alleviates uncertainty and risk which in turn promotes economic growth in any given community. It contributes to the economic growth of the community by increasing the productivity in capital and labour as well as good governance.

The African Peace brand introduces its awards in the hopes of promoting peace globally and specifically in Africa with the hope of effecting change in Africa first and then globally.

Several African Presidents, heads of Government, first ladies, past president and Vice presidents, top business CEOs, diplomats and others have received the Award in the past.

About African Peace Magazine:

The African Peace Magazine is published by African Peace Magazine (U.K.) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. We are also registered in Nigeria, Angola and South Africa. The magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective, while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.

Websites: https://AfricanPeace.org

www.AfricanPeaceAwards.com

https://AfricanOilAndGasSummit.com