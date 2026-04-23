As global gold prices continue to reach record levels and demand surging, the upcoming African Mining Week Conference - The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa - taking place on October 14–16 in Cape Town will connect global investors with investment opportunities across Africa’s burgeoning gold value chain. The event will host the Gold Forum, bringing together private and public sector stakeholders from Africa’s leading gold-producing countries alongside international investors to discuss the future of gold mining, trading and value addition.

With reduced reliance on the U.S. dollar and rising central bank purchases expected to keep gold demand elevated, prices are projected to remain above $5,000 per ounce through 2026. In response, African producers are accelerating project development to capitalize on these market trends and drive GDP growth. Central banks alone are forecasted to acquire around 755 tons of gold.

Ghana – Africa’s largest gold producer – aims to increase output to 6.5 million ounces from six million in 2025, through the acceleration of projects such as the Cardinal Namdini, Ahafo North, Black Volta and Bibiani mines, alongside artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) operations.

Similarly, Mali, Africa’s second-largest gold producer, seeks to increase production beyond the current 60 tons per year. Recent license renewals and grants - including Toubani Resources’ Kobada Mine, Barrick Mining’s Loulo-Gounkoto Mine, B2Gold’s Fekola Mine expansion, Compass Gold’s Massala Mine and Roscan Gold’s exploration permits - reflect a commitment to collaborate with global investors to unlock its gold potential.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) also aims to increase gold exports to 15–18 metric tons in 2026. Meanwhile, several projects across the continent have also reached final investment decisions, highlighting Africa’s focus on expanding gold production. Against this backdrop, the Gold Forum at AMW will serve as a key venue for connecting investors with upstream investment opportunities across the continent.

The Forum will also spotlight efforts to enhance local beneficiation to maximize the value of Africa’s gold resources. These include the DRC’s partnership with Lunga Mining to launch a pilot gold refinery in Kalemie. Ghana’s Gold Coast also partnered with South Africa’s Rand Refinery to enhance local gold processing in Ghana. Egypt is collaborating with the African Export-Import Bank to finance and develop an integrated gold value chain in the country while Mali is developing a refinery in partnership with Russian investors. Amidst this rapid expansion of Africa’s downstream infrastructure, AMW will provide a platform to discuss best strategies for unlocking investment to support the continent’s local beneficiation agenda.

In addition, African gold producers are increasingly implementing programs to formalize and empower ASGM operations, contributing to sector stability and growth. For instance, Ghana is leveraging its newly established Ghana Gold Board to support ASGM formalization. Meanwhile, the DRC is leveraging its ASGM Empowerment AXIS Program - a blockchain-based gold tokenization project – and the Goldconnect program - designed to formalize, secure and digitize artisanal gold mining. Coming into this picture, the AMW Gold Forum will connect investors with opportunities arising from Africa’s ASGM formalization initiatives.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.