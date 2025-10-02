Egypt is developing a digital portal, set to launch in January 2026, to give global investors access to geological data and new opportunities in the country’s mining sector, according to Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority.

During a fireside chat held on Wednesday at African Mining Week 2025, Ramadan also outlined six key reasons why Egypt stands out as an attractive destination for mining investment.

Egypt has a strong geology hosting significant deposits of phosphate gold, silver, cobalt and zinc, he noted, adding that the strategic location of Egypt, linking Africa, Asia and Europe, presents an opportunity for mining stakeholders to access international markets.

“Logistics-wise, Egypt is a good zone,” stated Ramadan.

Egypt’s well-established infrastructure, including more than 180,000 kilometers of roads and numerous ports, provides a foundation for mining operations.

Ramadan further pointed to fiscal reforms, citing the new model agreement structure adopted in 2018 that offers competitive investment terms and supports local content development.

“The regulatory fees are being reviewed to align with globally attractive standards. We already have incentive packages and we will launch a new licensing round that allows investors to explore various minerals under a single license, with exemptions in several taxes,” he explained.

Another strength, he said, lies in Egypt’s stable political and business environment, underpinned by a strong focus on people.

“About 97% of the mining sector workforce are Egyptians,” Ramadan noted, underscoring the government’s emphasis on local employment.