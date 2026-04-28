State agencies the Ghana Gold Board and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority have signed an agreement to co-conduct geological surveys in the Funsi, Atuna and Bensere East regions. The initiative aims to expand national gold reserves, increase output and support the formalization of artisanal mining operations. The agreement is part of a growing trend across Africa, with mineral-rich countries embarking on national geomapping programs to strengthen mineral production, de-risk exploration projects and position the continent as a key player in the global mineral supply chain.

Acceleration in geomapping exercises will be a key focus at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) Conference and Exhibition - The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa, scheduled for October 14-16 in Cape Town. The event will connect global investors and geophysical technology providers with African regulators and project developers, facilitating strategic collaborations aimed at unlocking greenfield developments.

The theme for AMW 2026 - Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value Chain - reflects a growing trend among African mining jurisdictions eager to unlock the continent’s $8.5 trillion worth of untapped mineral potential. This is backed by the launch of national geomapping initiatives, aimed at identifying new exploration frontiers and supporting investments.

Recent examples include Burundi’s mid-March partnership with U.S. companies Lifezone Metals and KoBold Metals to assess the Musongati Nickel project and other critical mineral prospects. The Democratic Republic of Congo has also engaged Xcalibur Smart Mapping to survey an area spanning 700,000 square kilometers as part of a strategy to unlock over $24 trillion in untapped mineral reserves, with 90% of its geology yet to be explored.

Zambia has also completed 55% of its national geomapping project, as the country seeks to identify new copper deposits to meet its 2031 target of increasing output to three million tons. Meanwhile, Nigeria is advancing its own geomapping efforts following approval of a N1 trillion budget for 2026, aimed at unlocking the country’s potential in more than 44 critical minerals. Several other countries, including Tanzania, are also implementing similar initiatives, while South Africa is providing technical support to nations such as Gabon, South Sudan and Nigeria.

Liberia has plans to geomap 80% of its largely unexplored geology. In an exclusive interview ahead of AMW 2026, Matenokay Tingban, Liberia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, told organizers that “we are seeking geomapping and exploration partners. With Liberia’s vast but largely untapped mineral resources, access to geoscientific data will allow us to negotiate stronger investment deals and unlock downstream infrastructure development.”

The surge in geomapping initiatives highlights Africa’s commitment to unlocking its mining sector growth and presents lucrative opportunities for global exploration, drilling and geophysical technology providers. AMW 2026 will showcase ongoing geomapping progress, connecting African stakeholders with global partners to foster partnerships that will drive the expansion of Africa’s drilling and greenfield projects.