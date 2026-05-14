Mining is rapidly becoming a driver of power market development in Africa, as energy supply constraints reshape how projects are financed and executed. From renewables and storage to fuel logistics and transmission, operators are increasingly securing integrated energy solutions to sustain output and manage risk.

Against this backdrop, the African Mining Week (AMW) Conference and Exhibition - taking place October 14–16, 2026, in Cape Town - will convene global investors, energy developers and mining stakeholders to examine pathways for strengthening power infrastructure to support mining activities across the continent. The event will feature a dedicated panel titled Accelerating Mineral Production: The Energy-Mining Nexus, bringing together policymakers, utilities and mining companies to discuss investment, infrastructure challenges and strategies for scaling production.

The discussion comes at a time when energy availability is becoming the defining constraint - and enabler - of mining growth across Africa. As a result, many companies are partnering with energy providers to secure power deals.

One of the clearest examples of this is EDF power solutions - a joint venture (JV) between mining company Anglo American and energy company EDF. The JV is advancing a portfolio of renewable energy projects to power mining operations across South Africa. In mid-April, the company commissioned the 140 MW Umsobomvu facility as part of the broader 520 MW Koruson 2 cluster, following the earlier delivery of approximately 480 MW under the Koruson 1 cluster in early April. These projects are contributing to the decarbonization of mining operations by displacing coal-based grid electricity for miners such as Valterra Platinum, Kumba Iron Ore and De Beers.

Sibanye-Stillwater is also turning to renewable energy to optimize its operations. The company is advancing a 725 MW renewable energy portfolio secured via long-term power purchase agreements with developers including NOA Group, Red Rocket and Sola Group. These developments align with South Africa’s strategy to generate 40% of its electricity using renewables by 2030, a move aimed at lowering electricity costs and improving energy security for energy-intensive sectors such as mining.

Similar case studies are being seen across other mineral-rich provinces in Africa. In Zambia, First Quantum Minerals is advancing a 430 MW renewable energy project alongside Total Eren and Chariot Limited. The project will strengthen energy supply to the company’s mines, enabling First Quantum to contribute to a national target to increase copper output to three million tons by 2031.

Meanwhile, Eurasian Resources Group is investing in transmission infrastructure and cross-border power solutions between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to stabilize energy supply for cobalt operations.

While renewables are scaling rapidly, mining companies are also reinforcing energy security through fuel agreements. In February 2026, Valterra Platinum signed a three-year fuel supply deal with TotalEnergies for its South African operations. Puma Energy and BHL Group have also launched a five-year fuel transport agreement moving supply between Namibia’s Walvis Bay and Zambian mining hubs.

As such, AMW 2026 comes at a pivotal time when energy and mining are no longer parallel sectors, but deeply interconnected growth engines. From renewables and transmission to fuel logistics and financing, the continent is witnessing a structural shift toward integrated energy–mining ecosystems. The AMW 2026 panel will spotlight how innovative partnerships, blended financing models and private-sector participation are accelerating both energy deployment and mineral production - positioning Africa to meet rising global demand while advancing its own industrialization agenda.