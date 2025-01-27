African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, taking place in Cape Town from October 1-3, will center on the theme, From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth. The event will highlight initiatives aimed at enhancing Africa’s mineral value chains and promoting local processing to drive economic growth.

Research indicates that Africa could generate up to $2 billion in additional mining revenue and create up to 3.8 million jobs by 2030 through expanded manufacturing of value-added mining products. As Africa’s premier mining platform, AMW 2025 will convene global investors, policymakers and industry leaders to explore opportunities in Africa’s midstream and downstream sectors, featuring panel discussions, project showcases and high-level deal signings.

Africa stands as a global leader in mining, home to unparalleled reserves of the minerals essential for shaping the future of technology and industry. To harness this vast potential, African Mining Week will serve as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across the continent. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference (https://AECWeek.com/) from October 1-3, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town.

Africa’s push for local mineral processing is gathering momentum. In Zimbabwe, a ban on raw lithium exports implemented in 2022 has resulted in over $1 billion in processing investments. Key projects include the Rwizi Rukuru refinery, Shengxiang Investments’ lithium processing facility in Goromonzi, and Chengxin Lithium’s Sabi Star Mine concentrator, all contributing to domestic processing capacity. Similarly, Tanzania’s recent ban on raw lithium exports is driving international investment into value-added projects, while Nigeria has partnered with Avatar New Energy to establish a 400,000-ton-per-day lithium refinery launched in 2024.

Ghana has also made headway with the inauguration of the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery last August, which represents its first facility for refining gold for export and aligns with the nation’s strategy to drive economic growth through value addition. Guinea is collaborating with Emirates Global Aluminium to establish an alumina refinery, leveraging its substantial mineral resources.

South Africa remains a leader in mineral beneficiation, utilizing its resources and industrial expertise to advance downstream processing. Key projects include the Thaba Joint Venture, set to begin production in early 2025, with an annual target of 13,000 ounces of platinum group metals and 400,000 tons of metallurgical-grade chrome concentrate from tailings and run-of-mine deposits. Meanwhile, the $4.5 billion KwaZulu-Natal Titanium Beneficiation Complex, led by Nyanza Light Metals, aims to produce 80,000 tons of titanium dioxide annually, reinforcing South Africa’s position in advanced mineral processing.

AMW 2025 will be held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, offering delegates access to key players across mining, energy, and finance industries. Together, these events will provide unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and investment, driving Africa’s vision for value-added mining development.