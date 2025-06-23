In the fast-changing mineral economy, African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 – taking place October 1-3 in Cape Town – is set to become the definitive platform for shaping the future of the African mining industry. Taking place under the theme: From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth, the event will unite the global and African mining industries to engage in dialogue and sign deals. To meet the expected rise in global demand, mineral production will need to increase by nearly 500% by 2050. AMW 2025 positions Africa at the heart of global supply chains, turning policy into progress and opportunity into action.

A Launchpad for African Mining Projects

Through its investment-focused program, AMW 2025 will drive capital into African mining projects, connecting players from across the global industry while fostering partnerships, deal-signing and dialogue. The event takes place at a time when the international community is seeking new mineral investment opportunities while African countries are targeting greater production and mineral beneficiation. Notably, Zimbabwe plans to build a $12 billion economy by 2030 on the back of its mining industry; Angola strives to increase diamond production to 17.53 million carats by 2027; while Ghana seeks to deliver 8 million tons of manganese in 2025. Achieving these goals will require substantial investments and AMW 2025 will serve as a launchpad for future projects.

Addressing Challenges, Highlighting Opportunities

As the demand for minerals grows, so does the need to integrate technology that enhances efficiency and sustainable mining operations. The AMW 2025 program is designed to tackle the most pressing challenges across the African mining industry, with sessions geared towards creating home-grown solutions to securing capital, technology and expertise. On the financing side, sessions include The Investor Perspective: Financing Africa’s Mineral Industrialization; Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships: Building Resilience in a Consolidating Industry; Innovative Investment Strategies for Nigeria’s Infrastructure Development; and more. Industry spotlight sessions on The Cobalt Opportunity; Botswana’s Diamond Legacy; Ghana’s Gold Renaissance; South African PGMs and more will explore industry-specific opportunities, while a series of technical workshops and a technology forum will outline emerging technologies across the industry. Tech-driven sessions include Autonomous Mining: How Robotics and AI are Revolutionizing Resource Extraction; Youth-Driven Innovations in Mining Technology; From Ideas to Impact; and more.

Strategic Engagement Opportunities

Engagement is a feature of the AMW 2025 program, with networking sessions offering attendees the chance to connect with stakeholders and forge collaborative partnerships. The program is tailored to facilitate collaboration, with roundtables focused on bringing global and African partners together. Notable sessions include US-Africa Collaboration on Critical Mineral Infrastructure; China-Africa Corporation on Critical Minerals; European Partnerships in African Mining; Strengthening Middle East and Africa Partnerships, and more. The conference will also host a Women in Leadership Forum, aimed at breaking down barriers for women in the industry by fostering greater collaboration, and a Junior Miners Forum, aimed at showcasing opportunities for youth in the industry. Through networking and matchmaking forums, cocktails and luncheons, business-matching and meetings, AMW 2025 will usher in a new era of collaborative mining development in Africa.

Navigating Critical Minerals Gaps

Co-located alongside African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies – hosted on September 29 to October 3, AMW 2025 is uniquely positioned to explore Africa’s emerging role as the center of the global energy transition. Serving as core components in the development of energy transition-related technologies, the demand for critical minerals is growing rapidly. Between 2022 and 2050, the demand for nickel will double, cobalt will triple while lithium demand will rise tenfold. Home to 30% of the world’s critical minerals, Africa is well-positioned to drive this transition. By navigating supply gaps within the critical minerals industry, AMW 2025 will connect international partners to African mines.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.