Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC), London Branch and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) have successfully closed a US$500,000,000-Dual Tranche Syndicated Term Loan Facility (the “Facility”) for the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank or the Borrower) (www.Afreximbank.com).
ICBC and SCB acted as Coordinators, Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the Facility, which was syndicated exclusively to Asian lenders. ICBC was the Documentation Agent and SC acted as Facility Agent. The proceeds of the Facility will be used by Afreximbank for general corporate purposes.
The Facility, initially launched at US$400 Million, was very well received in syndication, achieving substantial oversubscription from a total of 12 banks. The Facility amount was subsequently increased to US$500 Million, while lenders were still scaled back.
Welcoming the close of the Facility, Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, said that the success of the deal was a reflection of the critical importance of regional investors from Asia, to Afreximbank’s fundraising programmes. He noted that the deal recognises the strong trade and investment ties between Asia and the broader African region.
Details of the Facility are:
|
Borrower:
|
African Export-Import Bank
|
Facility Amount:
|
US$500,000,000
|
Purpose:
|
General corporate purposes
|
Tenor:
|
Tranche A: 3 years
Tranche B: 5 years
Lenders
Global Coordinators, Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, London Branch
Standard Chartered
Mandated Lead Arrangers
Bank of Communications, Co. Ltd
Bank of Communications, Co. Ltd London Branch
Bank of Communications, Co. Ltd Prague Branch
China Construction Bank Corporation, Johannesburg Branch
Lead Arrangers
Bank of China Limited, London Branch
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited London Branch
Arranger
Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Offshore Banking Branch
Participants
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd., London Branch
Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Offshore Banking Branch
The Shanghai Commercial&Savings Bank, Ltd. Offshore Banking Branch
About Afreximbank:
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank's total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.
For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com