Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC), London Branch and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) have successfully closed a US$500,000,000-Dual Tranche Syndicated Term Loan Facility (the “Facility”) for the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank or the Borrower) (www.Afreximbank.com).

ICBC and SCB acted as Coordinators, Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the Facility, which was syndicated exclusively to Asian lenders. ICBC was the Documentation Agent and SC acted as Facility Agent. The proceeds of the Facility will be used by Afreximbank for general corporate purposes.

The Facility, initially launched at US$400 Million, was very well received in syndication, achieving substantial oversubscription from a total of 12 banks. The Facility amount was subsequently increased to US$500 Million, while lenders were still scaled back.

Welcoming the close of the Facility, Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, said that the success of the deal was a reflection of the critical importance of regional investors from Asia, to Afreximbank’s fundraising programmes. He noted that the deal recognises the strong trade and investment ties between Asia and the broader African region.

Details of the Facility are:

Borrower: African Export-Import Bank Facility Amount: US$500,000,000 Purpose: General corporate purposes Tenor: Tranche A: 3 years Tranche B: 5 years

Lenders

Global Coordinators, Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, London Branch

Standard Chartered

Mandated Lead Arrangers

Bank of Communications, Co. Ltd

Bank of Communications, Co. Ltd London Branch

Bank of Communications, Co. Ltd Prague Branch

China Construction Bank Corporation, Johannesburg Branch

Lead Arrangers

Bank of China Limited, London Branch

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited London Branch

Arranger

Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Offshore Banking Branch

Participants

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd., London Branch

Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Offshore Banking Branch

The Shanghai Commercial&Savings Bank, Ltd. Offshore Banking Branch

Media Contact:

Mr. Vincent Musumba

Manager, Communications and Events (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com