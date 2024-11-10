A session hosted by The African Women Business Energy Network (AWBEN), Women in Energy Roundtable at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2024 underscored how a shift in mindset and increased flexibility in work environments can not only entice, but also retain greater participation by women in the African energy industry.

Uche Anajemba, Senior Manager, Business Partnering, Diversity Inclusion at Seplat Energy Plc., believes that change needs to come from education level, with revised curriculums that take into account women’s needs.

She says, “Women are looking for roles that allow flexibility, that have a social impact. Curriculums needs to be developed in a way that speaks to clean energy, the energy transition and in a way that addresses the long-term impact of people in the industry. This is impossible without public-private partnerships. Organizations such as SLB, Eni and Seplat need to come into partnership with institutions, giving females exposure to work. By the end of the education tenure, people can have an understanding of the industry. This will help retain women.”

Recently, there has been a more proactive approach by energy companies across the continent to increase the participation of women, with programs and industry initiatives aimed at facilitating market entry, collaboration and leadership.

SLB has been making tangible progress towards supporting women in the energy industry. According to Sheri Adoghe, Production Systems Division Manager: West Africa at SLB, “Since 2004, SLB has been providing fellowships to women to advance their research in STEM-related fields. Upon return to their home country after completing their fellowships, they take their knowledge and challenge and change policies in their [respective] regions. So far, this foundation has supported over 900 women worldwide. In Africa, the foundation has supported 426 women across 41 nations.”

Angola’s National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) is also implementing programs to support the participation of women in the oil and gas industry. Focusing on various initiatives, the regulator strives to support market entry and mentorship. Maura Nunes, Local Content Manager at the ANPG, explains that they established Muhatu Energy, a platform for the promotion of opportunities for women in Angola’s hydrocarbon sector.

“Since [Muhatu’s] inception, we have implemented two main programs. One is a cross-sector mentorship program. This has broken down barriers in terms of access and visibility. We also have internship programs, with females coming up from the education system having the opportunity for their first job. We also have various events,” she said.

In the nuclear energy industry, similar strategies are being adopted to enhance the contributions of women in the field. King Lee, Head of Policy and Industry Engagement at the World Nuclear Association, says that the company is “working very hard to bring our industry together to make it more inclusive and open to change. What is key is innovation. The future is not shaped by technology but driven by people.”

While ensuring greater representation is important, Nokwanda Khumalo, General Manager: Mobility&Convenience, bp Southern Africa, believes that “it’s not just about having the right policies and legislation, it’s about going beyond that and shifting the mind-set to practically implement that legislation.”

Alba Oliveira, Head of East Africa Upstream&Exploration Commercial Negotiations at Eni, highlights another important aspect to consider. She believes that mentorship plays a key role in addressing “the still-very-present disparities that we have in the industry. It’s important because it gives women a safe space, to develop their own identity as leaders and their own identity as part of the workforce in the industry.”