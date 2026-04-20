Atlantic margin focused energy company Sintana Energy’s planned secondary listing on the Namibia Securities Exchange (NSX) has emerged as one of the most significant signals yet that Namibia’s oil and gas sector is entering a new phase of financial maturity. Announced in April 2026 at the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) in Windhoek, the move aims to open direct participation in offshore exploration assets such as PEL 83 and PEL 87 to Namibian investors for the first time at scale.

At a moment when final investment decisions (FIDs) are approaching across multiple Orange Basin developments, the listing reflects a broader shift underway in Namibia’s energy landscape: capital is no longer flowing only into exploration, but increasingly into domestic market formation, local ownership and structured participation in the upstream value chain. As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) supports this listing as a pivotal step toward deepening local ownership, expanding capital market participation and embedding Namibians directly in the country’s rapidly evolving upstream oil and gas sector.

“Where we are right now, we have a fierce urgency of NOW,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC. “You need to think about energy security. This goes across the board in Africa. Don’t make the mistake of thinking things are just going to happen, you have to become active. We have to make some bold choices and those bold choices need to come around stabilization terms, taxes and other fiscal decisions.”

At NIEC 2026, Sintana Energy positioned its upcoming NSX listing as a cornerstone of its long-term strategy to deepen Namibian participation in the upstream sector. Chief Executive Robert Bose emphasized that current market conditions, strong exploration success and evolving fiscal frameworks create a unique window to align capital markets with national development goals and broaden local investor involvement in key offshore assets.

As one of the country’s premier financial institutions, Standard Bank Namibia is expanding its energy-focused corporate and investment capabilities as offshore oil and gas activity accelerates, positioning itself as a key intermediary between global capital and domestic opportunity. The bank is increasingly involved in structuring financing solutions, advisory services, and public-private participation-linked transactions, while also deepening skills programs to build technical and financial expertise needed for large-scale upstream and infrastructure development across Namibia’s emerging energy value chain.

Standard Bank Namibia’s Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Nelson Lucas said that predictability and regulatory certainty are essential to unlocking investment in the oil and gas sector. He noted Namibia’s strong investor base, shaped by past listings, and emphasized opportunities to expand local capital market participation in supporting energy development.

Furthermore, insurance company Old Mutual Investment Group Namibia is emerging as a key enabler of domestic institutional capital for the country’s energy build-out. The group manages diversified investment portfolios within Namibia’s financial system and is increasingly focused on infrastructure-linked opportunities tied to oil and gas development. Its role is centered on deepening local capital markets, supporting long-term project financing and strengthening investor confidence in the sector’s growth trajectory.

The group’s Managing Director Designate Sepo Haihambo underscored the scale of domestic financial capacity, noting that Namibia’s banking sector reached $187 billion in 2024. She emphasized that leveraging this local capital in infrastructure and energy projects is essential to crowding in international investment, strengthening confidence and ensuring balanced, sustainable sector growth.

With a high-impact exploration portfolio spanning multiple offshore licenses, including PELs 97, 99, 100 and 107, exploration company Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas is advancing its position in the Walvis Basin. In April 2026, the company farmed down a 60% stake to energy major bp, securing capital and technical backing ahead of a planned drilling campaign, as it targets significant deepwater prospects.

At NIEC 2026, Eco (Atlantic) CEO Gil Holzman highlighted how rapidly Namibia’s upstream landscape has evolved, pointing to a surge in major discoveries and investor interest. He stressed that the next phase must focus on enabling meaningful local participation, ensuring Namibians are integrated into the sector as development accelerates.

In the midst of these major financial and technical developments, financial institution Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Namibia is positioning itself at the center of the country’s energy financing landscape, with a growing focus on structuring deals that balance international capital with local participation. As RMB Namibia’s Investment Banking Transactor Leonard Hamunyela noted, the bank sees significant opportunity in supporting Namibian companies across the oil and gas value chain, particularly through trade finance, project structuring and risk allocation frameworks tailored to large-scale energy developments.

As Namibia advances toward FID and first oil, the AEC maintains that aligning capital, policy and local participation will be decisive, ensuring the country’s oil and gas sector evolves into a globally competitive, investment-ready and inclusive engine of long-term economic growth.