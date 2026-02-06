The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) has formally endorsed the upcoming Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, positioning the May 2026 gathering as a critical platform for investment, partnership and policy dialogue across the continent. Scheduled for May 14-15 in Rwanda’s capital, the forum is expected to convene approximately 2,800 CEOs, heads of state, ministers and business leaders, reinforcing its status as the largest annual meeting of Africa’s private sector.

For the AEC, Kigali represents a strategic venue where African decision-makers, global investors and industry leaders can align around practical solutions to the continent’s most pressing challenge: ending energy poverty while accelerating economic growth. By bringing together stakeholders from more than 90 countries alongside hundreds of government representatives and journalists, the forum creates a rare environment capable of translating dialogue into bankable projects and long-term partnerships.

This positioning aligns with the Africa CEO Forum’s core mission: highlighting the driving role of the private sector in Africa’s development through high-level networking, deal-making opportunities and strategic analysis from leading institutions. Participants gain access to decision-makers, insight into emerging investment projects and direct engagement with public authorities seeking public-private partnerships.

Energy remains central to these discussions. Despite Africa’s vast natural resources, over 600 million still lack access to reliable electricity and 900 million to clean cooking solutions, constraining industrialization, job creation and social development. The AEC maintains that addressing this crisis will require sustained investment across oil, gas, power and emerging low-carbon technologies – supported by regulatory certainty and African financial leadership.

“Africa’s energy future should be defined by Africa - and platforms such as the Africa CEO Forum are strategic opportunities to advance Africa’s energy narrative. The Forum in Kigali provides the platform where investors, governments and industry can engage directly, mobilize capital at scale and build partnerships that deliver reliable, affordable power to African citizens,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Kigali also reflects a broader shift in confidence toward African economic leadership. Rwanda’s rise as a hub for high-level continental dialogue shows how stable governance, investment-friendly policies and regional connectivity can position African cities at the forefront of global business discussions. Ultimately, Africa’s journey toward energy security and prosperity will be defined by partnerships forged on the continent itself.

As momentum builds toward May, the AEC is calling on energy stakeholders across the value chain to engage actively in Kigali – bringing projects, financing solutions and long-term commitment. Participation ensures that Africa’s economic and energy future is not merely discussed abroad, but designed, financed and delivered where it matters most.