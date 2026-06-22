With a fresh $55M million investment from Chinese growth-stage fund NewTrails Capital, Spiro consolidates backing from a powerful consortium of global institutional and impact investors and closes its last funding round to $270M.

As African economies push to reduce dependence on imported fuel, reinforce energy and industrial sovereignty and modernize urban transport systems, the record closing of this last round confirms global investors are increasingly turning to scalable EV infrastructure platforms and Spiro’s strong ambitions for the year to come.

Already operating across seven of Africa’s fastest-growing urban markets, Spiro will further accelerate the expansion of Spiro’s battery-swapping network, industrial footprint and next-generation electric vehicles (EV) infrastructure across high-growth African markets.​

Spiro (https://www.Spironet.com), Africa’s leading electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy infrastructure platform, today announced the successful closing of its latest funding round at $270 million.

This milestone follows a newly finalized $55 million investment from NewTrails Capital, a prominent Chinese growth-stage investment fund focusing on emerging markets with strategic locations in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Nigeria.

Scaling Africa’s next-generation mobility and energy ecosystem

This capital injection positions Spiro among the continent's most heavily backed Africa’s e-mobility and energy ecosystem.

Building on the support of long-standing institutional partners such as FEDA, Spiro’s latest equity round also draws global capital from Europe and Africa, Impact Fund Denmark, Equitane and FEDA, on top of the recent backing from Nithio and the Africa Go Green Fund.

"I would like to thank NewTrails Capital for believing in Spiro’s model and supporting our unique tech, energy and innovation journey. Having deployed 100,000 electric vehicles and 2,500 smart-swap stations across seven active markets, Spiro has firmly moved past the proof-of-concept phase. Partnering with NewTrail Capital’s deeply experienced team marks a powerful new chapter for Spiro as we prepare for the next steps of our pan-African and international expansion”, stated Gagan Gupta, Founder of Spiro and Chairman of Equitane.

Yufan Zhang, Founding Partner of NewTrails Capital, added:

“We believe Spiro is driving a profound “energy revolution” across mobility use cases in Africa. This represents not only a vast and highly imaginative market opportunity, but also the potential to grow into an infrastructure-like business that creates meaningful commercial, social, and environmental value.

In our view, Spiro’s core strengths lie in its deeply localized operating capabilities, vertically integrated supply chain, digitally enabled ecosystem, sound unit economics, and strong ability to scale rapidly. More importantly, Spiro has systematically integrated vehicles, batteries, energy replenishment, payments, and service networks into a solution that is truly tailored to the needs of African users, effectively addressing long-standing structural pain points in the local market.

As a Chinese fund committed to investing in Africa’s energy transition and green technology, we are also very encouraged to see Chinese supply chains and financing playing an increasingly important role in this process. Spiro is still a young company, and everything today is only the beginning. We look forward to continuing to fulfill our role as a long-term investor, contributing our resources and experience, growing together with Spiro, and helping accelerate Africa’s new energy transition.”,

This partnership will be instrumental to support Spiro’s current manufacturing and supply chain localisation effort on the continent in particular with Chinese suppliers.

Media Contact:

Flora Limukii

Head of Corporate Communications, Spiro

Email: communications@spironet.com

About Spiro:

Spiro is Africa’s largest electric mobility company and operates the continent’s most extensive battery-swapping network for electric two-wheel vehicles. With more than 100,000 electric motorcycles on the road, over 2,500 swapping stations and more than 30 million battery swaps to date, Spiro is replacing expensive fossil-fuel transport with affordable, accessible and sustainable mobility solutions. Through its growing regional production and assembly footprint, Spiro is committed to building electric vehicles made in Africa by Africans for Africa and the world. https://www.Spironet.com

About NewTrails Capital:

NewTrails Capital is a growth-stage investment fund dedicated to emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Aligning with global growth corridors like the Belt and Road initiative, the fund backs visionary entrepreneurs utilizing global supply chains and capital to drive green technology and energy transitions.