The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has approved $76.37 million in additional financing for the Road Infrastructure Programme in Somalia, a key component of the Horn of Africa corridor project linking Somalia, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The new funding package comprises $49.16 million from the African Development Fund, the Bank Group's concessional lending window, and $27.21 million from the Transition Support Facility, which supports countries experiencing fragility and conflict.

The Programme aims to improve transport connectivity within Somalia, and between the country and its neighbours in the Horn of Africa. It is designed to stimulate cross-border trade, strengthen regional integration and reduce fragility within the region.

Mike Salawou, the Bank Group’s Director of Infrastructure and Urban Development, noted that the request for additional financing stems from an expansion of the project’s initial scope. “The Programme has evolved from minimal interventions to full road upgrades, enabled by improved designs and the integration of new components, including bridges, additional road sections, and trade facilitation measures, social infrastructure to maximize the benefit for the local community” he said.

The financing will primarily upgrade two strategic road sections: a 15-kilometre stretch connecting Zeila to Asha Addo in Somaliland, and a 22-kilometre section from Beled Weyne to Kalabeyr in Hirshabelle State.

In addition to road works, the project includes targeted community development and resilience initiatives. These will improve access to essential services through the construction of boreholes, the refurbishment of classrooms to serve as skills development centres, the construction of markets and storage facilities, and the rehabilitation of health centres.

To further support economic activity, the Programme will facilitate cross-border trade, strengthen support for small traders, and enhance institutional capacities in customs and trade management. Key interventions include establishing a simplified trade regime between Somalia and Ethiopia for small-scale operators and expanding Somalia's automated customs system to streamline and modernise customs procedures.

