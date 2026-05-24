The Africa24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com) will bring you full live coverage, from 25 to 29 May 2026 in Brazzaville, of the 61st Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank and the 52nd Meeting of the African Development Fund, the AfDB Group’s main annual statutory event.

The Kintélé International Centre will host more than 3,000 participants: heads of state and government, finance and planning ministers, delegates from the AfDB’s 81 member countries, central bank governors, private sector representatives, international financial institutions, philanthropists, civil society, academics and the media.

The 2026 Annual Meetings are the first for Dr Sidi Ould Tah, who took office as the ninth President of the African Development Bank Group in September 2025. One of the first major achievements under his leadership is the seventeenth replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-17), which took place in December 2025 in London and raised a record $11 billion.

Under the theme ‘Mobilising resources on a large scale to finance Africa’s development in a fragmented world’, the proceedings aim to develop an innovative financial architecture for Africa in the face of geopolitical shifts.

“Mobilising resources on a large scale to finance Africa’s development in a fragmented world”.

Africa needs long-term financing for energy, food security, climate change adaptation, infrastructure and job creation for a growing and anxious population. Furthermore, the continent’s development financing gap stands at $400 billion per year. Africa holds approximately $4 trillion in savings in pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and other similar savings mechanisms; under the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD), spearheaded by President Ould Tah, these resources will be mobilised for investable projects with a socio-economic impact.

360° continental and global coverage with Africa24

The Africa24 Group, the continent’s leading TV and digital media group, available in 120 million households, is rolling out a comprehensive package to provide full coverage of the 2026 AFDB ANNUAL MEETINGS

Live coverage of the opening ceremonies, economic forums and thematic panels with our special correspondents

Exclusive interviews with Governors, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, investors and young African leaders.

In-depth reports on all sessions and side events.

Together with the AFRICA24 Group, let’s transform Africa!

Contact:

Communications Department – Africa24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: onana@africa24tv.com

Tel.: +237 6 91 30 03 40 (WhatsApp Only)

@africa24tv

ABOUT THE AFRICA24 GROUP:

Launched in 2009, the AFRICA24 Group is the continent’s leading TV and digital media broadcaster, with four full HD channels available on the major satellite packages. The audience leader among the continent’s decision-makers and senior executives,

AFRICA24 TV (French) – a pioneer in continental news in French

AFRICA24 English – the benchmark for news from Africa’s six regions

AFRICA24 SPORT – the leader in sports news and competitions

AFRICA24 INFINITY: The continent’s only channel dedicated to the creative industries, showcasing the creative genius of African youth

MyAfrica24: The world’s first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on all screens (TV, tablet, smartphone, computer)

www.Africa24TV.com: the website for catch-up TV and content from the continent

Through the AFRICA24 Group, over 120 million households have access to Africa via major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange and Bell… with 8 million subscribers across various digital platforms and social media. www.Africa24TV.com