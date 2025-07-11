Across Africa, mineral-rich nations are intensifying nationwide geological surveys to gain a deeper understanding of their mineral resources. These initiatives aim to attract new investment in exploration and production, bolstering the continent’s role in the global supply of transition and fourth industrial revolution metals.

In June, Zambia’s Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development reported that its high-resolution airborne geophysical survey had covered 22% of the country’s land area, with plans to reach 70% by December 2025. The program is on track for completion by mid-2026 and forms part of Zambia’s strategy to de-risk mining investment and scale annual copper output to 3 million tons by 2031. At African Mining Week 2025 – taking place in Cape Town on October 1-3 – a panel on Zambia: Accelerating Exploration and Development Through License Allocation will highlight the country's ongoing efforts to expand its mineral resource base and streamline development.

Zambia’s efforts are part of a broader continental movement to fast-track geo-mapping using advanced technologies. Tanzania, for example, is pursuing a national mapping program with a strong focus on critical minerals. Led by the Ministry of Minerals and the State Mining Corporation, the initiative targets 50% territorial coverage by 2030. In March, Tanzania partnered with the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources to enhance technical capabilities through knowledge and technology exchange. This program forms a central component of Tanzania’s Vision 2030 Strategy, which identifies mining as a key engine for GDP growth.

In Liberia, Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot J.M. Paye confirmed in February 2025 that the country’s national survey had identified significant deposits of critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, copper and nickel. Meanwhile, South Sudan’s ongoing mapping efforts have revealed geological similarities with the mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo – the continent’s leading copper producer and the world’s largest supplier of cobalt. In Eswatini, preliminary findings from its 2024 survey indicate promising deposits of lithium tantalum, and soft earth minerals.

As these programs gain momentum, AMW 2025 offers a timely platform for governments to present survey findings, share progress and forge new partnerships with global investors and technology providers. Held alongside African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025, the event brings together the full spectrum of mining stakeholders to shape the future of Africa’s mineral economy.