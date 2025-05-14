African energy leaders kicked off the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum in Paris with a resounding call for deeper cross-border collaboration, strategic gas monetization and inclusive national development policies, signaling a united front in shaping Africa’s energy future.

Leading the charge, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, lauded the successful execution of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project by Mauritania and Senegal – which loaded its first LNG cargo last month – as a model for regional cooperation.

“No country has been able to do cross-border projects like Mauritania and Senegal. They showed that it is possible in Africa to come together and do cross-border collaboration,” he said, emphasizing that regionalism and pragmatism must outweigh isolationist tendencies. “Resource nationalism slows down projects.”

Technip Energies’ Chief Business Officer, Marco Villa, echoed Ayuk’s sentiment on the continent’s energy potential, calling natural gas a “strategic driver” rather than just a tradable commodity.

“Resources alone are not enough – the real opportunity is transforming this potential into sustainable, prosperous and inclusive growth,” said Villa. “We believe natural gas is more than a commodity – it is a strategic driver for countries and for Africa – in terms of industrialization, energy security and global integration.”

Villa stressed the importance of both large-scale export infrastructure and domestic gas valorization, positioning gas as a dual solution for global competitiveness and local economic development.

“While exports are important, local valorization of gas is equally crucial. Africa cannot only be an exporter of gas – gas can be a lever for domestic transportation, power generation, enabling petrochemical industries, modernizing refineries and supporting agribusiness.”

Petroleum Commissioner at Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, Maggy Shino, highlighted Namibia’s rapid emergence as a global hydrocarbon hotspot, following massive offshore discoveries from Shell, TotalEnergies, Galp and Rhino Resources in the deepwater Orange Basin.

“Namibia has emerged as one of the world’s most exciting hydrocarbon frontiers… These discoveries are among the largest of our decade. With more than 80% of our offshore unexplored, Namibia is not only a frontier – it’s a first mover advantage waiting to be seized,” said Shino.

She also emphasized Namibia’s commitment to fast-tracking development and fostering a responsible investment environment, highlighting the ongoing development of the National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy as a key step toward embedding local content from the outset.

“This policy is more than a regulation for us. It’s a platform to align global expertise with Namibian empowerment. We are actively engaging industry stakeholders to create a framework that balances skill development, supplier integration and the upliftment of Namibian citizens with operational efficiency.”

Meanwhile, Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary of the African Refiners&Distributors Association, cautioned against overdependence on petroleum imports and underscored the urgency of building domestic refining capacity and storage resilience.

“If you’re going to maximize your returns, then you have to run the full value chain and refine… What happens to Africa if we cannot import a single petroleum product for 30 days? How many countries have strategic storage beyond two weeks?” said Kragha. “Africa’s energy boom is not just about oil and gas.”

The opening keynotes set the tone for a forward-looking IAE 2025 agenda – one centered on transforming Africa’s resource wealth into tangible, inclusive and strategically driven development. The forum continues in Paris through May 14.