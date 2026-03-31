As the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) seeks partners to unlock its $24 trillion in untapped mineral resources, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW), scheduled for October 14­–16, 2026 in Cape Town, will feature a dedicated session highlighting prospects across the country’s mining value chain.

The DRC Country Focus will convene regulators, project developers, service providers and international investors to explore investment and partnership opportunities amidst a national agenda to unlock the nearly 90% of the DRC’s geological potential that remains unexplored.

Speaking at AMW 2025, Louis Watum Kabamba, the DRC’s Minister of Mines, emphasized the country’s growing adoption of advanced digital technologies – including AI, electromagnetic surveys, geomagnetic mapping and radiometric gravity techniques – to unlock its frontier geological zones, accelerate exploration and shorten project development timelines.

“We are deploying satellite and spatial data technologies to accelerate greenfield exploration, reduce costs and lower uncertainty. We have 20 billion tons of iron ore – enough to supply steel for Africa and we seek to unlock this potential using advanced technologies,” stated Kabamba.

In February 2026, the government signed a contract with Xcalibur Smart Mapping to conduct an extensive aerial survey covering more than 700,000 km2, advancing its strategy to identify and develop new mineral prospects. Against this backdrop, the DRC Country Focus will provide an important platform for officials to update investors on the progress of the national geomapping initiative and connect international exploration and drilling companies with emerging prospects across the exploration segment.

Alongside exploration initiatives, the DRC is leveraging technology to strengthen local content development and workforce capacity within the mining sector. Through programs such as the ASGM Empowerment AXIS Program and Goldconnect, the government is deploying blockchain-enabled gold tokenization solutions and facilitating funding access for artisanal and small-scale miners (ASGM). These initiatives form part of a broader national strategy to formalize ASGM operations, expand formal employment and promote sustainable mining practices.

The AMW session comes as the DRC strengthens its local mineral beneficiation agenda through a series of global partnerships. In March 2026, the country launched a 600 kg-per-month pilot gold refinery in Kalemie, underscoring its commitment to leveraging public-private partnerships to develop downstream processing capacity. The DRC is deploying special economic zones, that will host refineries, as part of a strategy to unlock the full value of its estimated 20 billion tons of iron ore reserves and other critical minerals. The country is also leveraging U.S. investment and technical expertise to develop new and modernize existing infrastructure to boost local beneficiation of strategic minerals, as part of partnership agreements signed with the U.S. in late 2025.

These initiatives highlight the DRC’s commitment to building a competitive mining industry through international partnerships. The DRC Country Focus at AMW will build on this momentum by providing a platform for new deals, investment partnerships and strategic collaborations that can accelerate industry growth.