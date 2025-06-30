Africa has marked a significant step towards financial independence following the launch of PAPSSCARD, the continent’s first Pan-African card scheme. Unveiled on June 27 at the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings (www.Afreximbank.com) in Abuja, Nigeria, the new card represents a major leap in Africa’s efforts to achieve financial sovereignty by building resilient and independent payment systems, easing people travel and boosting trade integration.

PAPSSCARD, a joint-venture between the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and Mercury Payment Services (MPS), enables fast, secure, and affordable retail payments across African borders. Today, most African card payments are routed through global systems causing increased fees and loss of data control. By processing transactions entirely within the continent, PAPSSCARD keeps value, data, and economic benefit in Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Afreximbank President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Professor Benedict Oramah, highlighted the significance of PAPSSCARD in reclaiming Africa’s financial autonomy. “For too long, Africa’s reliance on external payment systems has impeded trade, increased costs, and compromised control over our financial data. PAPSSCARD changes that. It empowers us to move money swiftly, securely, and affordably across our borders. It is a transformative step towards strengthening intra-African trade and preserving value within the continent.”

Mike Ogbalu III, CEO of PAPSS, described PAPSSCARD as a major advancement in the continent’s financial architecture, noting that it is “more than just a payment tool, it is a powerful symbol of progress and a bold step towards financial independence.” He added that the card reflects Africa’s ability to create practical, home-grown solutions that align with how the continent trades, lives, and grows.

Muzaffer Khokhar, Executive Chairman of Mercury, said the launch represents a milestone in Africa’s move toward financial sovereignty. “We are proud to support a system built by Africa, for Africa. This is about sovereignty, innovation, and building trust in African systems to shape the continent’s financial future. The PAPSS Card will become Africa’s most trusted payments brand, strengthening the backbone of the continent’s financial future."

John Bosco Sebabi, Acting CEO of PAPSSCARD, added that the new payment offering will unlock benefits for a wide range of stakeholders, from corporates and banks to merchants and individuals. He said that the PAPSSCARD card would “reduce costs for public institutions, support innovation across the financial sector, and expand access to secure, modern payment tools for people and businesses across the continent.”

Commemorative cards were unveiled at the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings to mark the launch of the PAPSSCARD. This initiative was made possible by strategic partnerships with issuing banks - Bank of Kigali and I&M Bank Rwanda; Rswitch, Rwanda’s national switch - Smart Cash; and Unified Payments, ensuring its seamless acceptance throughout Nigeria.

African central banks and payment systems are set to spearhead the continent-wide adoption and rollout of the new PAPSSCARD. This initiative will significantly advance Afreximbank’s strategy to promote financial inclusion and boost intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), fostering a more integrated and self-sustaining African economy.

About PAPSS:

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System – PAPSS is a centralised Financial Market Infrastructure that enables the efficient flow of money securely across African borders, minimising risk and contributing to financial integration across the regions. PAPSS works in collaboration with Africa’s central banks to provide a payment and settlement service to which commercial banks and licensed payment service providers across the region can connect as ‘Participants.’ Afreximbank and the African Union (“AU”) first announced PAPSS at the Twelfth Extraordinary Summit of the African Union held on July 7, 2019, in Niamey, Niger Republic, therefore adopting PAPSS as a key instrument for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Further, in its thirteenth (13th) extraordinary session, held on December 5, 2020, the assembly of the African Union directed Afreximbank and the AfCFTA secretariat to finalise, among others, work on the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS). The 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU further directed the AfCFTA and Afreximbank to deploy the system to cover the entire continent. PAPSS was officially launched in Accra, Ghana, on January 13, 2022, thus making it available for use by the public.

For more information, visit: www.PAPSS.com.