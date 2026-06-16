Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has received renewed top-tier credit ratings with stable outlooks from China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. Ltd (CCXI) and S&P Ratings (China) Co., Ltd. (S&P Global (China) Ratings), reaffirming the Corporation’s strong financial profile, prudent risk management framework, and growing strategic relevance within global capital markets.

CCXI affirmed AFC’s AAA domestic issuer credit rating with a stable outlook, while S&P Global (China) Ratings also affirmed AFC’s AAA spc issuer credit rating with a stable outlook. These renewals underscore continued confidence in AFC’s resilient balance sheet, disciplined capital management, robust liquidity position, and consistent execution of its mandate to accelerate infrastructure-led industrialisation across Africa.

The renewed credit ratings further strengthen AFC’s position within China’s domestic debt capital markets and support the Corporation’s strategy to diversify funding sources, broaden investor access, and mobilise long-term capital for transformative infrastructure projects across the continent.

"AFC has established sound risk management processes and governance mechanisms to proactively and systemically address asset deterioration and challenges arising from market and economic fluctuations. Its comprehensive risk management framework is supported by a professional management team, including the Board Risk and Investment Committee... These entities work in concert to monitor key risk areas, including credit risk, market risk, operational risk, asset and liability management risk, and environmental and social risk”, CCXI analysts concluded in their report. "AFC adopts a prudent risk appetite and enforces strict risk exposure limits to ensure portfolio diversification. Industry exposure is capped at 35% of the total investable funds.”

S&P Global (China) Ratings noted AFC’s strong liquidity profile, robust governance standards, resilient asset quality, and sufficient capital buffers, even under challenging market conditions. ”AFC's issuer credit rating of AAA spc is mainly based on its stand-alone credit profile in terms of high policy importance, disciplined capital management and sufficient liquidity buffer,...” S&P Global (China) Ratings wrote. ”AFC adheres to a highly conservative approach to liquidity management. It employs the Minimum Liquidity Level (MLL) and the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), among other critical indicators and triggers, to mitigate liquidity risks. Both the MLL and LCR are determined based on an 18-month business-as-usual (BAU) scenario and a 12-month stressed scenario. As of the end of 2025, the LCR stood at 203% under BAU assumptions (year-end 2024, 194%) and 207% under a stressed scenario (year-end 2024, 191%),” they added.

Commenting on the affirmations, Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member&Head, Financial Services at AFC, said, ”The dual reaffirmations build on AFC’s successful expansion into China’s financial markets and reflect growing international recognition of the Corporation’s role as a trusted infrastructure financier for Africa. It recognises our financial resilience, robust governance, and global reach, and will enable stronger ties with Asian markets to drive critical investment in economic development, high-value job creation, and Africa’s prosperity.”

AFC has continued to deepen its strategic partnership with China’s foremost financial institutions, advancing a relationship that has grown steadily in scale, sophistication and ambition. In 2025, AFC and the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) signed a landmark partnership agreement to promote Chinese-African trade through catalytic infrastructure projects in priority sectors across AFC’s member countries. The collaboration builds on a relationship of considerable standing. CEXIM had earlier extended AFC a five-year loan facility designed to enhance trade finance and bolster private -sector initiatives, an early engagement that established the foundation of trust on which subsequent transactions have been built.

In 2024, AFC finalised a US$1.16 billion syndicated loan facility co-led by Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), London Branch, in conjunction with other global banks. The momentum carried into 2025, when AFC secured a US$1.5 billion syndicated facility from a consortium of leading Asian and Middle Eastern banks, with Bank of China serving as Initial Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. The transaction notably broadened AFC's base of Chinese partners, attracting first-time lenders including Bank of Communications and Hua Nan Commercial Bank.

This trajectory culminated in AFC's largest syndicated loan facility to date — a US$2 billion syndicated transaction with Bank of China and ICBC acting as Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, and CEXIM, Hua Nan Commercial Bank and China Construction Bank, among others, participating as lenders. The facility stands as a powerful endorsement of AFC's credit standing and the strength of its relationships across the Chinese banking sector.

Together, these strategic collaborations with China's leading financial institutions exemplify AFC's commitment to diversifying its funding sources, broadening its investor base and forging enduring global partnerships in the service of Africa's economic development.

Read the full ratings report by CCXI here: CCXI 2026 Credit Rating Report (https://apo-opa.co/3StHp3b) and by S&P Global (China) Ratings here: S&P Global (China) 2026 Credit Rating Report (https://apo-opa.co/3ScXxGi).

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile : +234 1 279 9654

Email : yewande.thorpe@africafc.org

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of energy, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested over US$19 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.