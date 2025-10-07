Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that the Central African Republic (CAR) has become its 46th member state, further expanding its pan-African footprint. This milestone is set to accelerate the CAR’s national development agenda by unlocking access to AFC’s deep sectoral expertise, innovative financing solutions, and a trusted network of global partners.

Rich in natural resources such as diamonds, gold and timber, CAR’s economic transformation is anchored on infrastructure development, particularly in the energy and extractives sectors. Membership of AFC provides CAR with a platform to translate its vast resource wealth into inclusive growth through investment in critical sectors including power, transport and natural resources.

AFC brings to the Central African Republic, deep expertise in structuring and financing complex projects across the continent. The Corporation has established platforms to support resource-rich countries by enabling beneficiation across the entire value chain and fostering sustainable development within local communities. This underscores the Corporation’s ability to deliver bankable projects that catalyse inclusive growth and development across Africa’s resource value chain.

Hon. Hervé Ndoba, Minister of Finance and Budget, Central African Republic said: “Joining membership of Africa Finance Corporation represents a new chapter in the Central African Republic’s development journey. The Corporation’s expertise in the mining and renewables sectors is precisely what the country needs, and we are proud to partner on our shared vision of industrial growth and infrastructure-led development.”

Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of Africa Finance Corporation said: “We warmly welcome the Central African Republic as our latest member country. As one of Africa’s most resource-rich nations, CAR has the potential to transform its natural wealth into economic prosperity. As such, we look forward to partnering with the Republic on transformational infrastructure projects that drive job creation, industrialisation and deeper regional integration.”

With CAR’s accession, AFC’s membership now spans 46 countries, reflecting the Corporation’s growing pan-African footprint and its trusted role as the partner of choice for African governments committed to driving economic growth through infrastructure development.

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile: +234 1 279 9654

Email: yewande.thorpe@africafc.org

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 46 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.

www.AfricaFC.org