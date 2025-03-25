The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), is organizing a regional workshop in Mombasa, Kenya from 26 to 27 March 2025 to review and validate a consolidated report on enhancing free movement of persons, labour mobility, and skills portability in Africa.

The event forms part of a joint ECA-AUC project aimed at promoting regular migration pathways across the continent and addressing institutional and policy barriers that limit labour mobility.

Focused on Ghana, Kenya, and Zambia, the report distills findings from national studies and stakeholder consultations, with practical recommendations for advancing implementation of the AU Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and aligning it with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Participants will include government officials, migration experts, civil society representatives, regional bodies, and international partners. The two-day workshop will also serve as a platform for exchanging experiences and strengthening momentum toward the ratification and operationalization of the Free Movement Protocol.

This initiative is part of a wider continental effort to reshape narratives around African migration, maximize its development benefits, and unlock the full potential of intra-African mobility.