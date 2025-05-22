The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – representing the voice of the African energy sector – offers its full support and endorsement of the upcoming Africa Energy Technology (AET) conference, recognizing the role the event plays as a platform for fostering innovation and technology in Africa. Taking place May 27-29, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, the event unites government representatives, policymakers and energy technology leaders to discuss financing and technology opportunities in Africa.

AET 2025 takes place under the theme: Innovate, Invest, Implement: Revolutionized Financing for Sustainable Energy Sector Growth in Africa, highlighting the need to scale-up spending across the continent. Key topics that will be explored include innovation in technology, attracting diverse investment through new financial mechanisms and ensuring effective implementation of energy projects. Striving to address Africa’s most pressing energy challenges – including access to energy and financing – the event is expected to position the continent at the forefront of global energy discussions.

Africa is at a critical juncture in its energy development as it strives to advance large-scale energy projects while reducing carbon emissions. With over 600 million people living without access to electricity and 900 million people living without access to clean cooking solutions, countries across the continent are advocating for greater investment across the energy value chain, with the aim of accelerating oil, gas and renewable energy projects. Concurrently, the continent has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change impacts, given that Africa faces the worst impacts of the climate crisis worldwide. It is within this juncture that the need to fast-track technology adoption and enhance innovation becomes clear.

Africa’s unique energy challenges can be addressed through the rapid roll-out of various energy sources, and progress is already being made to achieve this. Africa’s biggest oil producers seek to increase oil production, with Angola planning to sustain output above one million barrels per day (bpd), Nigeria targeting 2.5 million bpd while Libya strives for 2 million bpd. In tandem, gas-rich nations across the continent aim to increase LNG output. The Republic of Congo targets 3 million tons per annum (mtpa) with the start of Congo LNG phase two in 2025; Mozambique is advancing its Rovuma Basin projects; while Senegal and Mauritania eye 5 mtpa at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, following first production in 2024.

Meanwhile, countries are advancing their clean energy portfolios, with projects in nuclear energy and green hydrogen taking shape. Upcoming green hydrogen projects include the 2,100 kilo-ton-per-annum (ktpa) ACME Group Sokhna project in Egypt (2030); the 1,200 ktpa Project Nour in Mauritania; the 900 ktpa AMAN project in Morocco, among others. In the nuclear sector, over 15 GW of operational capacity is targeted across the continent by 2035. South Africa is expanding production capacity, Egypt is developing its first facility – comprised of four reactors – while over 10 countries are looking at embracing nuclear technology. To make energy poverty history by 2030, the continent will need all of these energy sources.

The AET 2025 conference steps into this picture to foster collaboration across the entire energy value chain in Africa. The event underscores the need for an integrated and diverse energy mix, with technology driving energy efficiency and sustainability. By leveraging innovation, the event emphasizes the value of groundbreaking technology and innovative investments.

“As the continent strives to unlock the full potential of its oil, gas and energy resources, greater technology deployment will be critical. AET is expected to not only revolutionize the African energy landscape by identifying key financing and technology opportunities, but to foster greater collaboration across the sector by bringing together key energy stakeholders,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

