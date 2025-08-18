Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced that it has achieved a Level One B-BBEE (Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment) certification. This is the highest rating under South Africa’s B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice. Africa Data Centres is the first carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre in the country to attain this prestigious status.

“Achieving Level One B-BBEE status is a key milestone for our business in South Africa, reflecting our core values and our commitment to a more inclusive digital future,” said Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies South Africa and Botswana. “We are extremely proud of this recognition, and we remain deeply committed to empowering local talent, supporting black-owned suppliers, and uplifting underserved communities.”

Africa Data Centre’s Level 1 B-BBEE status also offers significant benefits to clients and partners, including maximum points towards B-BBEE compliance, 135% procurement recognition, and a stronger competitive position when doing business within South Africa. In addition, working with a Level 1 supplier may provide access to certain tax advantages and other benefits, supporting economic transformation initiatives.

Awarded by ratings agency Empowerdex, this certification is a powerful affirmation of Africa Data Centres’ commitment to transformation, inclusive growth, and long-term sustainable impact across South Africa’s digital and economic landscape. As a leading provider of the infrastructure that is central to the country’s digital transformation efforts, the company is recognised for leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion within the ICT and infrastructure sectors.

This top rating also underscores Africa Data Centres’ ongoing investment in South Africa’s people and economy. Through its enterprise and supplier development programmes, skills development initiatives, and hiring practices, the company is actively contributing to job creation and economic participation.

Operating the continent’s largest interconnected, vendor- and cloud-neutral data centre platform, the newly acquired Level One B-BBEE status strengthens its position as a preferred partner for both public and private sector clients seeking to collaborate with empowered businesses. This represents a strategic advantage for the company while simultaneously underscoring its commitment to inclusive digital and economic transformation in South Africa.

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres owns and operates Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Bringing international experts to the pan-African market, Africa Data Centres is a trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across Africa. Strategically located in South, East and West Africa our world-class data centre facilities provide a home for all business-critical data for Africa’s small, medium and large enterprises and global hyperscale customers. www.AfricaDataCentres.com