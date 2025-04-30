Despite the proven power of vaccines to save lives, over 500,000 children under five in Africa continue to die each year from preventable diseases, including measles, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and whooping cough—diseases that have been nearly eradicated in much of the world.

Providing effective protection against these illnesses should be straightforward, yet across the continent, vaccination remains out of reach for millions. Limited domestic health funding, low trust in vaccines, political instability, and the challenge of accessing remote communities all contribute to the problem.

In 2023, just 16 African countries achieved over 90% coverage for essential childhood vaccines, including the third dose of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP3), and the first dose of the measles-containing vaccine (MCV1). As a result, millions of children remain vulnerable to preventable diseases. A vial of measles vaccine, for instance, costs only USD 2.85. Yet since 2018, 28 African countries have experienced large, disruptive measles outbreaks.

The number of “zero-dose” children—those who have received no vaccines at all—rose to 7.9 million in 2023, a 16% increase from 2019. These numbers reflect the long-lasting impact of COVID-19, inequities in health access, and system-wide fragilities. Countries like Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan continue to report high mortality rates from vaccine-preventable diseases due to inconsistent coverage. Recent outbreaks in Somalia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and ongoing cases of diphtheria and pertussis in Chad and Nigeria highlight the scale of the challenge.

Vaccine-preventable diseases cost African countries an estimated USD 13 billion annually, placing additional strain on overstretched health systems and slowing economic progress. Yet immunisation remains one of the most cost-effective health investments, with a return on investment of up to 37 times the cost.

Africa CDC, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, PATH, and other partners, is advancing the Continental Immunisation Strategy. Guided by the Addis Declaration on Immunisation and aligned with the Immunisation Agenda 2030, this strategy is building a unified, resilient, and equitable immunisation system across the continent.

“Africa currently produces less than 1% of the vaccines it uses. This is a challenge we are committed to changing,” said Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. “Our goal is to manufacture 60% of vaccines used in Africa locally by 2040.” In 2024 alone, 25 vaccine manufacturing projects were underway on the continent, with eight antigens expected to be WHO prequalified and market-ready between 2025 and 2030.

Africa CDC continues to strengthen cold chain systems, train health workers, improve data and pharmacovigilance, and mobilise vaccines for emergencies such as COVID-19 and mpox. It is also leading efforts to boost domestic resource mobilisation and develop innovative financing approaches to close persistent immunisation gaps.

Africa Vaccination Week is a timely reminder that while the challenges are immense, the solutions are within reach. With renewed investment, strong political will, and regional coordination, Africa can protect its children and build a healthier, more resilient future.