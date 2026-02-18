The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and FHI 360 today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in advancing health security, workforce development, and resilient public health systems across Africa.

The MoU establishes a structured framework of cooperation aligned with the Africa CDC Strategic Plan (2023–2027), the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) Agenda, and the Lusaka Agenda, reinforcing shared commitments to sustainable, locally driven health systems and preparedness across the continent.

Under this partnership, Africa CDC and FHI 360 will collaborate to strengthen surveillance systems, epidemic intelligence, laboratory networks, health workforce capacity, and emergency preparedness and response capabilities. The partnership will also support digital transformation, institutional capacity-building, and integrated health systems that promote sustainability and national ownership.

H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, said:

“Strengthening Africa’s health security demands partnerships built on mutual accountability and results. This MoU with FHI 360 strengthens our commitment to support African Union Member States build resilient, self-reliant systems that can prevent, detect and respond to public health threats, while accelerating national ownership and sustainable financing for preparedness. It advances our broader vision of health sovereignty across the continent.”

FHI 360, a global nonprofit organization working in more than 50 countries, brings decades of experience in infectious disease control, surveillance systems, laboratory strengthening, data platforms, and workforce development. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting African Union Member States in building integrated, efficient and sustainable public health systems.

Dr. Tessie San Martin, CEO of FHI 360, said:

“For more than five decades, FHI 360 has worked shoulder to shoulder with governments and civil society in countries across Africa to respond to health threats and promote strong and resilient health systems. We share the Africa CDC’s vision of a safer, healthier and prosperous Africa. We agree that an essential part of fulfilling this vision requires strengthening national capabilities to detect and respond to public health emergencies and strengthening domestic health financing, workforce development, and manufacturing capacity. These are the foundation of continental health sovereignty; they will promote African autonomy and preparedness.”

The collaboration will also align with evolving global health security frameworks and reinforce efforts to transition toward country-led, government-to-government engagement, integrated data systems, private sector engagement, and performance-linked financing models that strengthen accountability and sustainability.

By formalising this partnership, Africa CDC and FHI 360 reaffirm their commitment to expanding institutional capacity, promoting innovation, and supporting Member States in advancing health security, economic resilience and continental self-reliance.