“As a person with disability, I found this training very timely. Before 2024, there was no policy, so promoting disability inclusion in elections was up to the individual. Now that it is a policy, everyone must follow it.”

For George K. Dorbor, Assistant Election Magistrate in Upper Lofa County, the adoption of the National Elections Commission’s (NEC) Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) Policy marked a turning point. But it was only after participating in a specialized training that the policy became something he could confidently apply in his day-to-day work.

Dorbor was among 79 NEC staff members (21 women and 58 men) from headquarters and the magistrate offices who completed the Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE) workshop on Inclusive Electoral Management: Gender Equality and Disability Inclusion. The training was delivered in three cohorts in Ganta, Nimba County, and Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, between 25 March and 9 April 2026 with support from UN Women and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Liberia Electoral Support Project.

“This training was very important because it helped us better understand that gender equality and disability inclusion must be part of how NEC works. Now that the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Policy is in place, it should not remain on paper. It must guide recruitment, training, awareness, stakeholder engagement and election work at the magisterial level. Women and persons with disabilities can learn, lead and contribute when they are given the opportunity and support. The policy must be implemented, monitored and taken seriously from headquarters to the field.” George emphasized.

BRIDGE is the most comprehensive internationally recognized professional development curriculum in elections used around the world to strengthen knowledge and skills in democratic governance and electoral administration. The workshops were the first dedicated capacity-building programme delivered to NEC staff on gender and inclusion since the Commission adopted its Policy in 2024.

The initiative comes at a critical moment. Despite progress in democratic governance, women remain significantly underrepresented in Liberia’s political institutions, holding only 11 of the 103 seats in the National Legislature, which amounts to just 10.7 percent. At the same time, persons with disabilities continue to face barriers to electoral participation, both as voters and as candidates.

To address these challenges, NEC adopted its Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Policy in July 2024 with support from UN Women, UNDP, the European Union, Ireland and Sweden. The Policy commits the Commission to embedding gender equality and disability inclusion throughout the electoral cycle - from recruitment and staff deployment to voter registration, civic and voter education, polling, complaints handling and decision-making. It also promotes equal opportunities for women, reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities, accessible electoral services, improved data collection, and stronger safeguards against discrimination and harassment.

The recent workshops translated these policy commitments into greater awareness of the necessary considerations to enhance inclusive participation and practical skills for implementation.

Facilitated entirely by NEC’s own certified trainers, the sessions combined international good practice with practical exercises tailored to Liberia’s electoral context. Participants analysed real-world case studies on disability inclusion, examined the gender dimensions of electoral violence, discussed barriers limiting women’s political participation, and explored practical ways to apply the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Policy across their respective responsibilities.

Importantly, the workshops also strengthened NEC’s internal capacity to deliver workshops on this critical theme as preparations for the 2029 general elections continue.

For many participants, the training changed not only their understanding of inclusion but also how they intend to carry out their responsibilities.

Sensee A. Kromah, Assistant Election Magistrate, Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County, NEC. Photo credit: UN Women Liberia / Tsega Gebremeskel

“This training gave me an in-depth understanding of the NEC Policy and what gender equality, equity and inclusion really mean. I learned that women with disabilities often experience multiple forms of discrimination. As an Assistant Magistrate, I recruit temporary staff, so I now understand the importance of ensuring that recruitment is gender-responsive and inclusive of persons with disabilities. When supervising civic and voter education activities, I will also ensure that women and persons with disabilities are intentionally included in outreach efforts,” stated Sensee A. Kromah, Assistant Election Magistrate for Grand Cape Mount County.

Saywa J. Kiadii, Assistant Magistrate, Cestos, Rivercess County, NEC. Photo credit: UN Women Liberia / Tsega Gebremeskel

Similarly, Saywa J. Kiadii, Assistant Magistrate for Rivercess County, reflected on how the training reshaped his perspective. “I learned that persons with disabilities must never be overlooked because discrimination has lasting psychological and social consequences. We need greater public awareness through radio and social media, so communities understand the policy. At our county offices, we must also make deliberate efforts to include persons with disabilities in recruitment and work closely with their organizations to ensure that they fully participate in elections.”

Beyond individual learning, each training cohort developed practical recommendations to support implementation of the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Policy. As a next step, NEC, UN Women and UNDP will convene a technical working session to consolidate these recommendations into a comprehensive implementation plan for consideration and approval by the NEC Board of Commissioners.

By strengthening the capacity of electoral officials to translate policy into practice, the initiative represents an important step towards building a more inclusive electoral system, one in which women, men and persons with disabilities can participate equally, both as voters and as leaders. As Liberia prepares for the 2029 elections, NEC is laying the institutional foundations for elections that are more representative, accessible and responsive to all citizens.

The Liberia Electoral Support Project supports national institutions and processes to promote a more inclusive and accountable democracy in Liberia. It is managed by UNDP and implemented in partnership with UN Women, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) and the National Elections Commission, with support from the European Union, the Embassy of Ireland and the Embassy of Sweden.