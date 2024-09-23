Sumaiyya Nyansige, who secured her current position as a Security Consultant, credits her success to her involvement in the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI) during its 2nd cohort. She shared that the skills she gained through the program expanded her network and connected her with potential employers who recognized her qualifications. This aligns with the theme discussed in the recent webinar, 'How Women are Shaping the Future of Technology,' organized by UN Women and Safaricom."

With over 200 participants, the two-hour webinar brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and experts to discuss the critical role women play in driving technological innovation and fostering inclusive growth. A sobering statistic revealed during the webinar was that on a global scale, 69% of men are using the Internet compared to just 63% of women as of 2022. This translates to 259 million more men than women using the Internet.

In her remarks, the outgoing UN Women Kenya Country Representative, Ms. Anna Mutavati, underscored the importance of amplifying women's voices within the ICT sector. She recognized that platform like webinars provide invaluable opportunities for women leaders in technology to share their experiences and inspire future generations.

Other keynote speakers included Donna Rege, Senior Manager, IT Business and Governance Head, Women in Technology at Safaricom and Wanja Murekio, Regional Project Portfolio Manager, Old Mutual who served as the event’s Chief Guest.

Bridging the digital gender divide is vital for advancing an inclusive digital future. Collaboration among stakeholders and the sharing of knowledge are critical to driving meaningful change.

The webinar's panel discussion, Why Inclusivity Must Be at the Heart of Innovation and Technology, featured insights from Mumbi Ndungu (Executive Director, Power Learn Project), Anie Akpe (Founder, African Women in Tech), Queenie Meria (Programme Associate, UN Women), Catherine Wangari (Senior Product Manager, Turaco), and AnnMaria Kerubo (AGCCI Graduate).

Barriers to Participation

Despite progress in technological development women and girls continue to face significant barriers to participation, such as limited access to education and exclusion from decision-making spaces. Addressing these challenges will ensure that women not only participate in the digital space but also take on leadership roles in shaping its future.

Initiatives and Programs Making Impact

UN Women is actively creating pathways for women and girls to access the technology world. In partnership with the African Union Commission, International Telecommunication Union, and Siemens, UN Women runs the AGCCI Initiative which targets girls in the age bracket of 17 to 25 years.

AGCCI takes a wholistic approach focusing on 3 key areas:

Skills Development – The program equips girls with digital literacy, coding, robotics, and other technical skills to prepare them for careers in technology.

Access to Equipment – Upon completing the AGCCI coding camp, each graduate receives a laptop and six months of internet access to kickstart their journey in innovation and technology.

Mentorship and Networking – The Siemens EmpowerHer Program provides six months of mentorship, offering both technical and life skills to help the girls thrive in the workforce.

In 2023 alone, the program has trained 112 girls from across Kenya’s 47 counties. Each participant received a laptop, internet access, and a six-month mentorship after graduation.

“The fulfillment of SDG 5, Gender Equality, requires commitment to mentorship, which creates a ripple effect that will last for generations,” said Catherine Wangari.

Betty Mwende, an alumnus of the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI), has made a significant impact by imparting basic digital literacy to fifth and sixth graders in Meru County, thanks to a $1,000 award from the Mastercard Foundation. 'Watching these kids engage with computers for the very first time is nothing short of magical,' she shared."

Way Forward

"It will take a collaborative effort to create a conducive environment where both girls and boys can thrive in ICT," said Donna Regge.

Anie Akpe reiterated that sustained consultations among stakeholders are essential for defining the pathway toward segmented investments and inclusive policies that empower women in ICT.

Anna Mutavati emphasized the need for fostering an environment that encourages participation and provides necessary resources, striving for a future where women not only participate in technology spaces, but lead from the front.

"By embracing persistence and the desire to change the status quo, you earn a seat at the table," concluded Wanja Murekio.