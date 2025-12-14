African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), Africa’s leading multilateral financial institution, today marked a historic milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Egypt’s New Capital, which will also be the home of the Bank’s new global headquarters.

Situated in the Diplomatic District of the New Capital, approximately 45 kilometres east of Cairo, the Afreximbank African Trade Centre will be located in a modern, strategically planned environment that brings together government ministries, foreign embassies, and international organisations. It will be the first facility of its kind in the North Africa region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Egypt’s Prime Minister, His Excellency, Dr Mostafa Madbouly, said: “The establishment of the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Egypt's New Capital reflects Egypt's important role in driving continental economic integration and trade facilitation.

“As the host country of Afreximbank's global headquarter, Egypt is proud to deepen this collaboration through a landmark facility that will serve as a hub for trade intelligence, capacity building, innovation, and continental connectivity.”

Afreximbank’s President and Chairman of its Board of Directors, Dr George Elombi, expressed appreciation to the Government of Egypt for its steadfast support since the Bank’s establishment in 1993. He noted that Egypt has hosted the Bank’s global headquarters for more than three decades, contributing significantly to the Afreximbank’s strong growth, and that Egypt, represented by its Central Bank, is also the largest sovereign shareholder of Afreximbank.

Dr Elombi said: “This Afreximbank African Trade Centre in the New Capital is meant not simply to accommodate the expansion of the Bank, but provide a concrete solution designed to address the lack of trade and investment information among African businesses; a challenge that has confounded the growth of intra-African trade and investment for nearly seven decades.”

Describing the relationship between Afreximbank and the Government of Egypt as ‘truly symbiotic’, Dr Elombi said the Bank has disbursed US$41 billion into the Egyptian economy to date, supporting increased investment in strategic sectors including energy, telecommunications, construction and manufacturing, while strengthening Egypt-Africa trade and investment.

“We have helped Egyptian entities capitalise on growing investment opportunities across Africa, helping them secure and execute projects in several countries.”

The Afreximbank African Trade Centre in the New Capital, Cairo, will position Egypt as a major trade hub, housing technology and SME incubation centres as well as a digital African trade gateway offering trade information, customer due diligence, payments, and other digital services.

The AATC in Cairo is part of Afreximbank’s broader vision to develop a network of African Trade Centres in strategic commercial hubs across Africa and the Caribbean. These centres will provide trade information, market intelligence, financing, networking and collaboration opportunities, and essential support facilities to accelerate trade, strengthen economic cooperation, and drive intra-African growth.

Occupying a 48,888-square-metre site, the state-of-the-art Afreximbank development will feature two basement levels and six floors, with a total gross built-up area of 156,147 square metres.

Once completed, the AATC in Cairo will offer 57,298 square metres of office space to accommodate Afreximbank’s rapidly expanding workforce. Additional office space will be made available for African and international agencies involved in trade, finance, and investment, as well as for some foreign African diplomatic missions.

The complex will host a full suite of modern trade-supporting facilities, including a trade information centre, a world-class library and knowledge hub, an innovation and SME incubation centre to support entrepreneurship, a business centre, a 110-room aparthotel, a 750-seater modern conference centre, an exhibition centre, retail and dinning outlets, shops, extensive back-of-house and support facilities and a 1,200-bay parking structure.

The architectural design integrates three interconnected blocks arranged around a landscaped internal street, creating the social and spatial heart of the complex. Green courtyards, shaded walkways, and collaborative spaces will encourage seamless interaction between work, learning, and leisure reflecting Afreximbank’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and staff wellbeing.

Designed to achieve Gold-level LEED certification or higher, the complex will feature smart energy-efficient systems, solar power integration, water-saving technologies, and climate-responsive design with comfortable shaded outdoor spaces.

This makes the new Afreximbank headquarters one of Africa’s most advanced and environmentally conscious institutional developments.

Afreximbank has appointed Hassan Allam Construction, one of Egypt’s leading engineering and construction companies, as the main contractor under a US$249.5 million contract. Architectural design and project supervision are being led by renowned engineering firm EHAF Consulting Engineers.

This project will generate significant employment throughout the construction phase and in ongoing operations. It will stimulate opportunities for local contractors, suppliers, SMEs, and a wide range of service providers.

Scheduled for completion in early 2029, the AATC in Cairo’s groundbreaking follows the AATC- Barbados (https://apo-opa.co/48XmNFi) groundbreaking in March 2025 and the official opening of the AATC in Abuja (https://apo-opa.co/459NMw3) in April 2025. Construction is already underway for similar projects in Harare and Kampala.

The Afreximbank African Trade Centre network will include hubs in Abuja (Nigeria), Harare (Zimbabwe), Kampala (Uganda), Cairo (Egypt), Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Yaoundé (Cameroon), Bridgetown (Barbados), Kigali (Rwanda) and Tunis (Tunisia).

Together, these Centres will connect buyers, sellers, suppliers, service providers, enterprises, governments, chambers of commerce, financial institutions, development organisations, and the wider African and global trade and investment community.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

